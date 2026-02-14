The Best campervans in 2026 - the best models for outdoor travels

Best campervans in 2026 - the best models for outdoor travels

As of 2022, it was estimated that there were around 11.6 million campervans registered across the UK – a figure that's only likely to have grown in the following years. And whether that's due to the increasing number of models available, the high cost of international travel, or other factors, it's clear that more buyers are finding enjoyment in campervan holidays here in the UK.

Plenty of car makers including Ford, Mercedes, Renault, Toyota and Vauxhall offer their own campervans, usually based on their commercial vehicle offerings. However, there are also third-party converters who take regular panel vans and turn them into luxurious campervans, too.

You might imagine that finding the best campervans in the UK would be a picnic, but we put the same thorough testing into this as we do when testing regular cars and vans. That means our experienced team of road testers have spent hundreds of hours at the wheel of each campervan, seeing what each model is like to drive both on public roads, and back-to-back against key rivals at our private test track.

Beyond merely driving each campervan, we've also tested how comfortable they are to sleep in, what further amenities they offer, and how much they cost to buy and run.

In this story, we've named the best campervans we've ever tested in order of our preference. Remember that you can find out more about each model by reading our in-depth reviews.

