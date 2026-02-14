Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

The Best campervans in 2026 - the best models for outdoor travels
The Best campervans in 2026 - the best models for outdoor travels

A campervan is a perennially popular way of enjoying a short break for a reasonable cost, but with more choice than ever in the market, which camper should be at the top of your shortlist?...

Darren Moss
Published14 February 2026
Best campervans in 2026 - the best models for outdoor travels
Best campervans 2024
Ford Transit Custom Nugget
Ford Transit Custom Nugget interior dashboard
Renault Trafic Paradise front cornering
Renault Trafic Paradise interior dashboard
Volkswagen Caddy California right driving
Volkswagen Caddy California interior dashboard
VW California Ocean front right driving
VW California Ocean dashboard
VW Grand California front right driving
VW Grand California interior dashboard
Mercedes Marco Polo front left driving
Phil Huff test driving Mercedes Marco Polo
As of 2022, it was estimated that there were around 11.6 million campervans registered across the UK – a figure that's only likely to have grown in the following years. And whether that's due to the increasing number of models available, the high cost of international travel, or other factors, it's clear that more buyers are finding enjoyment in campervan holidays here in the UK.

Plenty of car makers including Ford, Mercedes, Renault, Toyota and Vauxhall offer their own campervans, usually based on their commercial vehicle offerings. However, there are also third-party converters who take regular panel vans and turn them into luxurious campervans, too.

You might imagine that finding the best campervans in the UK would be a picnic, but we put the same thorough testing into this as we do when testing regular cars and vans. That means our experienced team of road testers have spent hundreds of hours at the wheel of each campervan, seeing what each model is like to drive both on public roads, and back-to-back against key rivals at our private test track.

Beyond merely driving each campervan, we've also tested how comfortable they are to sleep in, what further amenities they offer, and how much they cost to buy and run.

In this story, we've named the best campervans we've ever tested in order of our preference. Remember that you can find out more about each model by reading our in-depth reviews.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

