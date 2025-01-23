New Citroën Holidays campervan will sleep four for £56k

On sale Summer 2025 Price from £56,590

Going camping might be the last thing you want to do in the depths of January, but it’s never too early to start thinking about your summer break – and the new Citroën Holidays campervan knows that all too well.

Based on the newly facelifted Citroën Spacetourer, the Holidays is a diesel-powered campervan that can sleep up to four people. It’s a direct rival to the likes of the Ford Transit Custom Nugget, Mercedes V-Class Marco Polo and Volkswagen California – all of which are factory-built campers based on medium-sized vans.