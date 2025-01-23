New Citroën Holidays campervan will sleep four for £56k
New Citroën’s campervan will significantly undercut its rivals in price...
On sale Summer 2025 Price from £56,590
Going camping might be the last thing you want to do in the depths of January, but it’s never too early to start thinking about your summer break – and the new Citroën Holidays campervan knows that all too well.
Based on the newly facelifted Citroën Spacetourer, the Holidays is a diesel-powered campervan that can sleep up to four people. It’s a direct rival to the likes of the Ford Transit Custom Nugget, Mercedes V-Class Marco Polo and Volkswagen California – all of which are factory-built campers based on medium-sized vans.
The Holidays comes equipped with just one engine option: a 2.0-litre BlueHDi 178bhp diesel engine, coupled with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. We found the setup in the Spacetourer to be relatively smooth, although you get more engine and gearbox options to choose from with the Volkswagen California – which includes some more powerful versions if you’re looking for more oomph.
There are plenty of design features which aim to turn camping into glamping, including a kitchenette equipped with two gas burners, a stainless steel sink and a 16-litre 12-volt fridge. The Ford Transit Custom Nugget will do a better job accommodating your snacks, though, with 33 litres of fridge capacity.
The Holidays’ front seats can swivel to face a retractable table, and both the table and the kitchen unit can be removed via the rear sliding doors so you can enjoy your meal al fresco.
As standard, the Holidays also gets a pop-up roof, which accommodates space for two people to sleep. The second-row bench seat can also be converted into a two-person bed.
At the rear, there’s a removable shower fed by a 25-litre water tank, as well as two 10-litre tanks for fresh and waste water. On top of that, there’s a decent amount of interior storage space, including 27 litres of room in the doors and glovebox.
Like the updated Spacetourer, the Holidays gets a 10in infotainment touchscreen partnered by a 10in digital instrument panel, equipped with a satnav and compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. We haven’t tested Citroën’s new infotainment system, but we found that the old system wasn’t the most responsive, although it was easy to use.
There are also two USB-A and USB-C outlets, wireless phone charging and a 230V socket, as well as a roof-mounted solar panel for additional power. Interior lighting and heating are adjusted by a control panel.
The Holidays is fitted with a number of driving assist and safety features, including adaptive cruise control, a rear camera with Top Rear Vision, automatic emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian and cyclist detection and lane-keeping assist, as well as automatic LED headlights as standard.
The Citroën Holidays is expected to arrive this summer, priced from £56,590. That means it will undercut the Transit Custom Nugget, VW California and our current favourite campervan, the Mercedes V-Class Marco Polo by quite a margin.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
Read more: Best campervans