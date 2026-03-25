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The Best Chinese cars...plus the worst models named
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The Best Chinese cars...plus the worst models named

There's an influx of cars from Chinese brands arriving on UK roads, offering tempting prices and lots of standard kit. But which ones are worth your time, and which should you avoid at all cost?...

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by
Darren Moss
Published25 March 2026
Best Chinese cars...plus the worst models named
Best Chinese cars 2025
BYD Sealion 7 front cornering
George Hill test driving BYD Sealion 7
MG S5 EV front cornering
MG S5 EV dashboard
BYD Seal front driving
BYD Seal driving from inside
MG4 front cornering
Claire Evans test driving MG4 EV XPower
MG IM5 front right driving
MG IM5 dashboard
MG IM6 front right driving
MG IM6 dashboard
BYD Dolphin Surf front cornering
BYD Dolphin Surf dashboard
Smart #1 front cornering
Smart #1 interior dashboard
Smart #3 front cornering
Smart #3 test drive
MG HS front cornering main
MG HS dashboard
Skywell BE11 front right driving
Maxus Mifa 9 front right driving
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Do you know your Chery from your Changan? How about your Omoda from your Xpeng? Well, they're all examples of Chinese car brands which are now present in the UK – and the chances are that you already know someone who's thinking of buying one.

Whether tempted by the promise of low prices – most cars from Chinese car brands can undercut Western rivals by thousands of pounds – or lengthy lists of standard kit, plenty of buyers will have had their heads turned by a Chinese car brand in recent months. And with new brands continuously coming to the UK, and the ones already here expanding their product portfolios, it makes deciding which models are worth your money harder than ever.

Fortunately, our experienced team of expert road testers are more than up to the challenge. They've driven thousands of miles in every Chinese car currently available, both on public roads, and back-to-back against key rivals at our private test track. We've assessed them in all of the key areas which matter to buyers, from performance to practicality, and from reliability to running costs.

The result of that exhaustive testing is the list you see here, where we've named the 10 best cars from Chinese car brands. It's important to remember that we're focussing on brands originating or which currently have their headquarters in China here. So while you'll see the likes of Smart and MG represented below, other brands which are Chinese-owned, such as Volvo, aren't. Remember that if any of the cars here take your fancy, you can follow the links to learn more about them in our in-depth reviews, or see the latest deals through our New Car Deals service.

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