The Leapmotor B03X is a compact electric SUV that’s UK-bound in 2026

On sale Autumn 2026 | Price from £25,000 (est)

Live well for less isn't just a marketing slogan – it's also the ethos behind the new Leapmotor B03X.

You see, while this isn't the first Leapmotor product to go on sale in the UK – there's already the T03 city car and C10 SUV – the B03X is the first to use new underpinnings designed to bring the latest technology without inflating prices. Or at least, that's the theory.