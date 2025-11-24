The Leapmotor B03X is a compact electric SUV that’s UK-bound in 2026
New electric SUV should offer a competitive range and an even more competitive price...
On sale Autumn 2026 | Price from £25,000 (est)
Live well for less isn't just a marketing slogan – it's also the ethos behind the new Leapmotor B03X.
You see, while this isn't the first Leapmotor product to go on sale in the UK – there's already the T03 city car and C10 SUV – the B03X is the first to use new underpinnings designed to bring the latest technology without inflating prices. Or at least, that's the theory.
The B03X sports tough body cladding around its lower extremities, plus an upright, rather boxy shape. It'll be available in six colours, and with 18in alloy wheels. There's also a panoramic glass roof and rear door handles which are partly hidden by the car's bodywork, giving it a sleek look.
The B03X will go up against the likes of the Ford Puma Gen-E and Renault 4 in the growing market for small electric SUVs. It should offer a little more space than those cars inside, though, because its dimensions make it only slightly smaller than a Nissan Qashqai.
Technical details are still under wraps, but Leapmotor says that its high-density lithium-iron battery can return up to 311 miles on the China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle (China’s equivalent of WLTP). The WLTP test is typically a little stricter, and on that the Puma Gen-E returns 233 miles on a charge, and the Renault 4 245 miles. As for power, the B03X could use the same 215bhp rear-mounted electric motor as the B10.
There will be lots of kit included as standard on the B03X, including a suite of advanced driver systems, an AI-powered cockpit and the promise of full over-the-air updates throughout its life.
The B03X is set to land in the UK next autumn, with it expected to be priced less than the Leapmotor B10. A starting price of around £25,000 would make the B03X a little cheaper than both of its key rivals.
Following the B03X, Leapmotor is expected to add a smaller electric hatchback to its line-up, competing in the same market as the Renault 5 and upcoming Volkswagen ID Polo.
