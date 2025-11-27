The new California: everything you need in a campervan?

Where it all began

And frankly, if you’re going to do the campervan thing, you might as well do it with the original – and the best. Few will disagree that that’s the Volkswagen California.

The California can trace its lineage right back to the iconic ‘Type 2’ campers of the 1950s. Of course, the latest version has gained a few mod cons and refinements along the way.

For one thing, the new California is based on the latest Volkswagen Multivan. And that means it sits on the same underpinnings as most of Volkswagen’s passenger cars, rather than those of a van.

As a result, it’s far more car-like to drive than ever before. So from the moment you set out on your next adventure, you’ll notice its more-wieldy handling, its gentler way of coping with bumps and ruts, and its more forgiving controls.

As you might imagine, you get the same choice of engines as you do in the Multivan, which means you can take your pick from a potent petrol, a frugal diesel, or a plug-in hybrid that lets you take advantage of electric power to keep your fuel bills to a minimum. And if you really want to get away from the beaten track, 4MOTION four-wheel drive is available with the plug-in hybrid engine.

What’s more, even in the entry-level Beach model, there’s a level of equipment that’d embarrass many a family car. Adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a digital cockpit all come as standard.