Used test: Dacia Duster vs Skoda Yeti

List price when new £14,895 Price today £7000* Available from 2013-2018

Big, roomy and durable, the Duster is an old-school SUV that's always represented good value for money.

Skoda Yeti 1.2 TSI 110 SE

List price when new £18,550

Price today £7000*

Available from 2009-2017

The Yeti has long been a popular used choice, thanks to its impressive driving experience and superb practicality.

*Price today is based on a 2016 model with average mileage and full service history, correct at time of writing

The Skoda Abominable Snowman doesn't roll off the tongue all that well. The Skoda Yeti? Much better, although we're still waiting on the Skoda Bigfoot.

Here's another catchy name: Dacia Duster. It certainly made for a memorable (although arguably quite annoying) TV ad back in 2016, with Another One Drives a Duster – a comical twist on Queen's 'Another One Bites the Dust'.