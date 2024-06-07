Volkswagen ID Buzz Cargo long-term test: report 1

With that third row removed, the Buzz was basically a van. But what if it actually was a van? Well, soon after the ID Buzz was launched, it was followed by a dedicated panel van version, appropriately named the ID Buzz Cargo , which ditched the rear seats in favour of pure carrying capacity. When we were offered the chance to put one through its paces in daily life, we jumped at it. And it's already had me thinking.

Its colossal 3900 litres of load capacity truly is a blank canvas. Of course, its intended purpose is to be stuffed full of goods for delivery to customers; probably bulky but relatively light items – the Cargo's maximum payload of around 600kg is much less than a combustion-engined van of similar size can carry.

However, when it doesn't have to work for its living, it lends itself to leisure. It's a huge, wipe-clean area into which you could cram bikes, kayaks, hang-gliders; pretty much any hardware central to exciting, fashionable lifestyle activities. Or, you could chuck an airbed in there and comfortably sleep for the night – a good deal more comfortably than you would in the ID Buzz MPV's reclining seats.