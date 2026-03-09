On the way to a pub for Sunday lunch, my passengers and I got into a discussion about the EX30’s interior quality. If the four Volvo models that were recognised in our 2026 Car of the Year Awards for best interior quality or best interior generally are any indication, the Swedish brand is doing something right on that front. And based on my experience with the EX30, I’m in full agreement.

The impression of quality starts with the way the doors open and close (temporarily overlooking the fact that the automatic keyless entry remains very slow to unlock them). The smooth metal internal door handles feel fantastic when you pull them, and the doors shut with reassuring precision and little effort. Although the plain panel around the handle on the driver’s side has picked up a few faint marks (from my fingernails, presumably), most of the materials look and feel upmarket, while the standard of fit and finish is impeccable. The cupholder tray (which pops out of the armrest between the front seats in two stages) and the windscreen wiper knob (on the end of the indicator stalk) feel particularly well engineered, too.