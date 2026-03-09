Volvo EX30 long-term test: report 6
The EX30 is the most affordable way into a new electric Volvo – but what's this small SUV like to live with? We're running one to find out...
The car Volvo EX30 Single Motor Extended Range Plus Run by Allan Muir, managing editor
Why we’re running it To see whether this small electric SUV can be provide benefits over larger, often pricier alternatives in everyday use
Needs to Be comfortable and easy to live with, nippy around town, reasonably practical and efficient enough to deliver a respectable range for longer journeys
Mileage 2225 List price £39,860 Best price £39,860 Price as tested £40,660 Official range 296 miles Test range 232 miles
17 February 2026 – Singin' in the rain
Driving in ghastly weather can be a nerve-wracking experience. For me, one recent journey from London down to Hampshire and back proved particularly challenging, with rain lashing down and every depression in the road transformed into a small lake. However, I felt safe and secure in my Volvo EX30, which coped exceptionally well with the inclement conditions.
Even with so much standing water around, my car’s 245/45 R19 Goodyear Efficient Grip tyres had no trouble cutting through it to maintain grip, and the EX30 always felt reassuringly planted. Helpfully, I could feel exactly what the front wheels were doing at all times, and quick direction changes never threatened to upset the car’s composure. Its powerful brakes gave further reassurance that I could shed speed in an instant if we encountered a serious obstacle.
On the way to a pub for Sunday lunch, my passengers and I got into a discussion about the EX30’s interior quality. If the four Volvo models that were recognised in our 2026 Car of the Year Awards for best interior quality or best interior generally are any indication, the Swedish brand is doing something right on that front. And based on my experience with the EX30, I’m in full agreement.
The impression of quality starts with the way the doors open and close (temporarily overlooking the fact that the automatic keyless entry remains very slow to unlock them). The smooth metal internal door handles feel fantastic when you pull them, and the doors shut with reassuring precision and little effort. Although the plain panel around the handle on the driver’s side has picked up a few faint marks (from my fingernails, presumably), most of the materials look and feel upmarket, while the standard of fit and finish is impeccable. The cupholder tray (which pops out of the armrest between the front seats in two stages) and the windscreen wiper knob (on the end of the indicator stalk) feel particularly well engineered, too.
The EX30’s interior is at its very best in range-topping Ultra trim, which gives you the option of full wool-blend upholstery (in light grey) and a ‘flax’ pattern to the trim panel running across the dashboard. This is the specification that earned the EX30 its interior quality award, and I’d have it in my car if it were available with Plus trim. It isn’t, but I’m not complaining, because the blue textile/Nordico interior of my car is still classier than that of almost any rival.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
Read more on our long-term Volvo EX30 >>
Read about more long-term test cars >>
Buy a new car with What Car?
Like the sound of the Volvo EX30?
If so, check out our New Car Deals pages to see how much you could save on a new EX30.
We’ve got the biggest selection of discounted new cars available in the UK.