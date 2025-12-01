Volvo EX30 long-term test: report 2

Because the EX30’s keyfob doesn’t have a single button on it, the quickest option is to press it up against an NFC reader on the driver’s door pillar. This is awkward in itself, because you have to position it precisely (with the Volvo label facing out and up) for it to work. Doing so becomes trickier still at night, and the keyfob can pick up water from the pillar when it’s raining – not what you want when you return it to your trouser pocket.

Looking at online owner forums, it seems like I’m far from alone in having this issue with the keyless entry. I’m not sure yet if it’s something that can be rectified. I doubt it’s due to the keyfob battery going flat, because the car locks itself much more readily when I walk away or touch the driver’s door handle.

The EX30 seems to be geared towards allowing some owners to use their phone as a digital key, but that isn’t an option for me. Mainly that’s because you have to be an Apple iPhone user for the digital key to work, whereas I have an Android phone. I can’t see how it would be much of an improvement over the keyfob anyway.