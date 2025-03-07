Volvo EX60 teased ahead of 2026 launch
Electric equivalent of the Volvo XC60 will rival the Tesla Model Y...
The upcoming Volvo EX60 – an all-electric counterpart to the XC60 SUV – has been teased by the Swedish brand.
A short clip from the official launch of the new ES90 saloon showed the EX60 as a clay model mostly under wraps, with just some of the rear visible. However, it looks like it won’t get the same C-shaped rear lights as the new ES90 or the smaller EX30, swapping them out of vertical lights connected by a light bar stretched across the width. Still, the EX60 should keep the same chunky, sturdy look of the other SUVs in Volvo’s lineup. Our artists' rendering at the top of this page shows what the finished car could look like.
The EX60 is due to arrive next year, slotting in just below the EX90. Volvo has confirmed that the EX60 will be based on brand new underpinnings – dubbed the SPA3 – that will follow on from the current SPA2 underpinnings used on the EX90 and ES90.
In case that all just looks like a bunch of numbers and letters, Volvo is describing this as a “scalable” solution, which means that it could lead to the introduction of cars even smaller than the EX30 and larger than the EX90 using the same technology.
It should also receive the same 800V tech as the new ES90, which will give it super-fast charging speeds of up to 350kW. This means a 10-80% top-up could take as little as 20 minutes, making it one of the fastest-charging cars on the market. The EX60 should also get the same upgraded software that allows for continuous over-the-air updates.
No details are confirmed yet about what might power the EX60 or what sort of range it could achieve, but the EX90 is fitted with a 107kWh (usable capacity) battery and can officially manage 374 miles on a single charge. Given that the EX60 will be considerably smaller, it’s unlikely that it’ll get the same battery as that car.
However, we do know that the EX60 will have a structural battery pack that should boost its efficiency, and given that it’s a smaller and lighter car, we could see an official range of closer to 400 miles.
For reference, the Tesla Model Y uses similar battery technology, and it can officially achieve 387 miles in Long Range guise thanks to a recent facelift.
Alongside the Model Y, the EX60 will count the Audi Q6 e-tron, BMW iX3 and Porsche Macan Electric among its main rivals.
On the inside, it’ll likely get similar tech to the ES90, which has a 14.5in infotainment touchscreen and 9.0in driver’s display, as well as a head-up display. That model comes with integrated Google services including Google Maps, Google Assistant and Waze. It’ll also benefit from the updated infotainment system, which Volvo claims is twice as fast as its old one.
