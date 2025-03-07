Volvo EX60 teased ahead of 2026 launch

The upcoming Volvo EX60 – an all-electric counterpart to the XC60 SUV – has been teased by the Swedish brand.

A short clip from the official launch of the new ES90 saloon showed the EX60 as a clay model mostly under wraps, with just some of the rear visible. However, it looks like it won’t get the same C-shaped rear lights as the new ES90 or the smaller EX30, swapping them out of vertical lights connected by a light bar stretched across the width. Still, the EX60 should keep the same chunky, sturdy look of the other SUVs in Volvo’s lineup. Our artists' rendering at the top of this page shows what the finished car could look like.

The EX60 is due to arrive next year, slotting in just below the EX90. Volvo has confirmed that the EX60 will be based on brand new underpinnings – dubbed the SPA3 – that will follow on from the current SPA2 underpinnings used on the EX90 and ES90.