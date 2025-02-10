Volvo EX30 Cross Country gets rugged makeover

The styling is a more radical departure from the rest of the EX30 range, with chunky front and rear skidplates and wheelarch extensions delivering tangible protection. The areas between the front and rear lights are dark grey; the front shows the topography of the Kebnekaise mountain range in Sweden.

Interior changes for the EX30 Cross Country focus on usability. The door pockets are far larger than the regular car, because the speakers have been removed and are incorporated into the soundbar on the dashboard. There’s a clever slide-out cupholder in the centre console, with a large storage area underneath. Another storage box slides out from the back of the centre console, which can serve as a handy bin for longer journeys, and can be removed for washing. The boot is largely unchanged, but features a clever ‘will it fit’ guide, showing the range of items you could reasonably carry.

It uses the same Google-powered infotainment system as other EX30 models. We found it a mixed bag in terms of usability: while the voice control is among the best on the market, the menus can be tricky to navigate. In the Cross Country, the driver can select from five ambient sound and light patterns, including one which shows the Northern Lights on the screen. A wide range of accessories, many of which have an off-road focus, are available, including mudflaps, load carriers, roof bars and a roof basket. Volvo is yet to officially confirm pricing, but it is likely to carry a £1000 premium over the Twin Motor Performance Ultra model, taking it to a total of £47,000.