Volvo EX30 Cross Country gets rugged makeover
Tough-looking version of the Volvo EX30 gets four-wheel drive and a raised ride height for greater go-anywhere ability...
On sale Spring 2025 Price from £47,000 (est)
In 2025, no car maker’s line up is complete without an SUV in its range – but typically the emphasis of these sports utility vehicles is placed on the 'sport' bit. Volvo is changing that with the rugged new Volvo EX30 Cross Country, which is most certainly more 'utility'.
Following a three-decade tradition, Volvo has sprinkled one of its more road-focused cars with a little more ruggedness, and a little more ability to tackle routes off the beaten track.
Under the skin, the most rugged version of Volvo’s smallest electric SUV shares its four-wheel drive, twin motor setup with high-spec Ultra model and delivers a 263 mile range from its 65kWh (usable) battery. Its 422bhp output delivers a 0-62mph time of 3.7sec, which feels rather at odds with its off-road prowess.
Like Cross Country models before it, the Volvo EX30 has substance to back up its rugged looks. Its suspension ride height has been increased, improving its ability to cover rutted terrain, and the standard-fit 18in wheels can be shod in all-terrain tyres as an option. The Jeep Avenger 4xe is among the closest points of comparison, but that’s only available as a hybrid.
The styling is a more radical departure from the rest of the EX30 range, with chunky front and rear skidplates and wheelarch extensions delivering tangible protection. The areas between the front and rear lights are dark grey; the front shows the topography of the Kebnekaise mountain range in Sweden.
Interior changes for the EX30 Cross Country focus on usability. The door pockets are far larger than the regular car, because the speakers have been removed and are incorporated into the soundbar on the dashboard. There’s a clever slide-out cupholder in the centre console, with a large storage area underneath.
Another storage box slides out from the back of the centre console, which can serve as a handy bin for longer journeys, and can be removed for washing. The boot is largely unchanged, but features a clever ‘will it fit’ guide, showing the range of items you could reasonably carry.
It uses the same Google-powered infotainment system as other EX30 models. We found it a mixed bag in terms of usability: while the voice control is among the best on the market, the menus can be tricky to navigate. In the Cross Country, the driver can select from five ambient sound and light patterns, including one which shows the Northern Lights on the screen.
A wide range of accessories, many of which have an off-road focus, are available, including mudflaps, load carriers, roof bars and a roof basket.
Volvo is yet to officially confirm pricing, but it is likely to carry a £1000 premium over the Twin Motor Performance Ultra model, taking it to a total of £47,000.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here