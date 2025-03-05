New Volvo ES90: 434-mile range for tech-focused executive car

Thanks to newly developed 800V technology, the ES90 can charge at up to 350kW, which makes it one of the fastest charging electric cars on sale, and means a 10-80% top-up should take just 20 minutes when you use an ultra-rapid charger.

The range-topping AWD Performance model will offer, naturally, a boost in power, with a total output of 671bhp and a 0-62mph time of just 4.0sec. That’s around as quick as an Audi S6 e-tron . With an official projected range of 434 miles, it beats most of its electric car rivals, including the 402 miles provided by the S6.

A host of updates introduced by Volvo means the ES90 will also be compatible with Volvo’s Plug & Charge service, allowing you to link your payment method to your car so there’s no additional authentication or billing when you charge. Bi-directional charging means you should be able to power your home with the car’s battery, too.

Volvo has kitted out the ES90 with two powerful Nvidia computers, typically used in some of the most powerful gaming PCs, which should allow the car to develop its autonomous driving and driver assist systems over time through over-the-air updates, with the aim of improving safety.

Inside, the ES90 will get the same 14.5in infotainment touchscreen and 9.0in driver’s display as in its SUV counterpart, the EX90. It comes with built-in Google services, including Google Assistant, Maps and Waze, as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard. Volvo claims its updated infotainment system is twice as fast and more responsive than the outgoing one, but in the EX90, we found it could be tricky to navigate.