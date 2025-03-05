New Volvo ES90: 434-mile range for tech-focused executive car
Volvo’s new ES90 brand new technology will give it speedy charging times and regular over-the-air updates...
On sale Spring 2026 Price from £70,000
Think of the Volvo ES90 in a similar way to Apple’s Airpods, because it was innovative and technologically-focused, providing a refreshing alternative to wired headphones and clunky headsets.
In a sense, the new ES90 is trying to do the same thing: a technology-focused fastback-style saloon that breaks away from the Swedish brand’s SUV-dominated electric lineup.
When it goes on sale next year, three versions of the ES90 will be available. The entry-level rear-wheel-drive version will be powered by a 88kWh (usable capacity) battery, offering 329bhp and will be capable of a 0-62mph sprint in 6.9sec. That’s punchier than an entry-level Audi A6 e-tron even with launch control activated. The Volvo offers a projected range of 403 miles – not quite as much as the 431 miles covered by the Mercedes EQE 350+.
Two all-wheel-drive models will be available with a larger 102kWh (usable capacity) battery. The mid-range model will offer 443bhp, and shaves the 0-62mph time down by more than a second. While the A6 e-tron quattro has slightly less power, it does have speedier acceleration. Officially, the ES90 is projected to manage 434 miles between charges, which is slightly less than the 440 miles of the A6 e-tron quattro.
The range-topping AWD Performance model will offer, naturally, a boost in power, with a total output of 671bhp and a 0-62mph time of just 4.0sec. That’s around as quick as an Audi S6 e-tron. With an official projected range of 434 miles, it beats most of its electric car rivals, including the 402 miles provided by the S6.
Thanks to newly developed 800V technology, the ES90 can charge at up to 350kW, which makes it one of the fastest charging electric cars on sale, and means a 10-80% top-up should take just 20 minutes when you use an ultra-rapid charger.
A host of updates introduced by Volvo means the ES90 will also be compatible with Volvo’s Plug & Charge service, allowing you to link your payment method to your car so there’s no additional authentication or billing when you charge. Bi-directional charging means you should be able to power your home with the car’s battery, too.
Volvo has kitted out the ES90 with two powerful Nvidia computers, typically used in some of the most powerful gaming PCs, which should allow the car to develop its autonomous driving and driver assist systems over time through over-the-air updates, with the aim of improving safety.
Inside, the ES90 will get the same 14.5in infotainment touchscreen and 9.0in driver’s display as in its SUV counterpart, the EX90. It comes with built-in Google services, including Google Assistant, Maps and Waze, as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard. Volvo claims its updated infotainment system is twice as fast and more responsive than the outgoing one, but in the EX90, we found it could be tricky to navigate.
Most functions, including climate control, are controlled using buttons on the touchscreen, which can be quite fiddly and distracting while on the move. Physical controls – like the rotary dial on the rival BMW i5 – tend to be more intuitive.
A 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system comes with the range-topping trim, with Dolby Atmos surround sound capability. A digital key allows you to access the car via your smartphone, and should enable you to share it easily with family and friends.
The rear seats fold in a 40/20/40 split and individually recline, which should make getting comfortable easier for rear passengers.
While the ES90 has the side profile of a saloon car, it actually has a large hatchback-style bootlid, similar to that of the Volkswagen ID 7. It has 424 litres of boot space, which increases to 733 litres when you fold down the rear seats, which can’t match the 502 litres offered by the A6 e-tron, and it’s marginally less than the EQE. Still, it’ll likely fit most of what you need, and there’s also a 22-litre “frunk” under the bonnet which should be ideal for cable storage.
The ES90 also gets an extensive set of sensors and cameras, including a lidar sensor, designed to help with parking and various driving assist systems. Other safety features include a door opening alert to protect passing cyclists and pedestrians, and a feature that detects when you’ve taken your attention off the road, so the car can step in.
Two trim levels will be available – Plus and Ultra – but their exact specifications aren’t yet confirmed.
The ES90 is due to arrive in the UK in spring 2026. Full pricing information isn’t available yet, but the ES90 is likely to start at around £70,000, and top out at around £88,000. That’s more expensive than an A6 e-tron and an i5, but you’ll pay around the same for an entry-level EQE.
