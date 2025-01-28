Volvo to roll out new infotainment and streamline EV charging

What do microwaves, prepared fruit and new Volvo tech upgrades have in common? Well, they’re all designed to make our lives much easier.

Volvo is introducing a host of upgrades across most of its existing models, including a streamlined infotainment system, as well as rounding out its Plug & Charge service to be compatible with all its electric models in Europe.

An over-the-air update will see Volvo’s older models get the same infotainment ‘user experience’ as in the EX30, EX90 and XC90. To put that in layman’s terms, the upgrades will include built-in Google services (such as Maps and Google Assistant), a smarter home screen that will prioritise your most-used apps and clearer navigation view on the driver’s display.