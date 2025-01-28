Volvo to roll out new infotainment and streamline EV charging
New promises to be faster and more responsive – and will be retro-installed to many existing cars...
What do microwaves, prepared fruit and new Volvo tech upgrades have in common? Well, they’re all designed to make our lives much easier.
Volvo is introducing a host of upgrades across most of its existing models, including a streamlined infotainment system, as well as rounding out its Plug & Charge service to be compatible with all its electric models in Europe.
An over-the-air update will see Volvo’s older models get the same infotainment ‘user experience’ as in the EX30, EX90 and XC90. To put that in layman’s terms, the upgrades will include built-in Google services (such as Maps and Google Assistant), a smarter home screen that will prioritise your most-used apps and clearer navigation view on the driver’s display.
For example, if you’re finding that your V60 or XC40 is feeling a little outdated, then you might be pleased to hear that cars manufactured as early as 2020 will benefit from the update.
The older models will also get an updated Android Auto-based infotainment system, the same as those in the EX30 and EX90, which Volvo claims will be twice as fast and far more responsive. While the infotainment systems in those cars are snappy enough, we found they could be tricky to navigate, and some of the icons are annoyingly small.
The XC90 is expected to receive this upgrade later this year.
Volvo is also looking to take more steps forward regarding the charging of its electric cars, in order to create a smoother process. Currently only available with the EX90, the brand’s Plug & Charge service will be available with its other electric models, the EX30, EX40 and EC40, and will allow you to link your payment method to your EV and charge without the need for additional authentication or billing.
The idea is that you’re able to simply pull up to a station and plug in your car – and the rest will be done for you. The charging cable should identify your car and payment method, with charging starting automatically.
Volvo isn’t the only manufacturer making attempts to streamline the charging process – Tesla’s Supercharger network operates in a similar fashion, and perhaps served as inspiration for other leading brands such as Audi and Volkswagen to introduce their own versions.
The new hardware will be available on the 2026 model year versions of the cars, while the software updates will roll out over the course of this year.