Volvo EC40 long-term test: report 8

My EC40 (hope you're keeping up with all the similar names) at least has its door mirror controls on the door, but nearly everything else is on the touchscreen. There’s a manual rotary dial underneath the touchscreen for the audio on and off and volume, and buttons on the steering wheel for changing the radio stations or adjusting the volume, and that’s about it, so if you want to change the air con temperature you have to go via the touchscreen or use the voice control.

Meanwhile, its practicality continues to impress. Now, I might look a bit like a pound shop version of Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, but my interior design skills are demonstrably not in the same league. You see, 18 months ago I bought a large rug for the living room which looked rather good hanging up in the shop. When placed in my living room it looked rather less good, a little dull of hue and a little too high in the shag. Having taken 18 months to decide it was wrong, we took it up, and then, realising we couldn’t be bothered to sell it, we decided to donate it to a nearby charity furniture shop.