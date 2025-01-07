Volvo EC40 long-term test: report 4
The Volvo EC40 is a stylish and all-electric take on one of our favourite cars: the Volvo XC40. But what’s it like to live with? Our used cars editor is finding out...
The car Volvo EC40 Plus, single motor extended range Run by Mark Pearson, used cars editor
Why it’s here To see if this suave and upmarket coupé SUV can cut it against several similar electric car rivals in this highly competitive class
Needs to It’ll need to dispatch commuting, work and family life without any range anxiety issues and cope with a wide variety of everyday duties
Miles covered 1906 Price £54,305 Target price £52,167 Price as tested £55,055 Official range 345 miles Test range 260 miles
7 January 2025 – Putting the boot in
I am indebted to reader Chris Backhouse who wrote in to advise me, after my comments about the difficulties of reversing and avoiding kerbing alloys in my Volvo EC40 in my last update, that the rear-view mirrors in my car can be dipped when reversing by merely pressing the mirror adjustment button on the driver’s door twice. This dips the mirror while you reverse then raises it again automatically after, making parking and kerb-avoidance an easier matter.
On the subject of making life easier, my EC40 also has, in common with several modern electric cars, an additional boot under the front bonnet, often called a frunk, that supplements the major one at the rear. With a capacity of 31 litres, it’s big enough for a soft luggage bag or a shopping bag or two.
Not that there are any problems with the rear boot. This is especially easy to access with a highly practical flush floor and no nasty lip to negotiate. You get an electric tailgate as standard, too. The boot’s also a usefully square shape and, at 404 litres, a good size; in our tests, we managed to fit in seven carry-on suitcases – although it should be noted that was one less than in the (non-electric) Volvo XC40.
It also has a useful fold-up floor that divides the boot space roughly in two, useful when carrying smaller loads that might otherwise take a tumble as soon as you move off or brake or corner. Chuck a large amount of stuff in there and it's equally happy. Indeed it proved more than capacious enough on a recent run to the tip, despite being loaded up with a good deal of household rubbish and gardening waste.
