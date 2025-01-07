Volvo EC40 long-term test: report 4

On the subject of making life easier, my EC40 also has, in common with several modern electric cars , an additional boot under the front bonnet, often called a frunk, that supplements the major one at the rear. With a capacity of 31 litres, it’s big enough for a soft luggage bag or a shopping bag or two.

Not that there are any problems with the rear boot. This is especially easy to access with a highly practical flush floor and no nasty lip to negotiate. You get an electric tailgate as standard, too. The boot’s also a usefully square shape and, at 404 litres, a good size; in our tests, we managed to fit in seven carry-on suitcases – although it should be noted that was one less than in the (non-electric) Volvo XC40 .

It also has a useful fold-up floor that divides the boot space roughly in two, useful when carrying smaller loads that might otherwise take a tumble as soon as you move off or brake or corner. Chuck a large amount of stuff in there and it's equally happy. Indeed it proved more than capacious enough on a recent run to the tip, despite being loaded up with a good deal of household rubbish and gardening waste.

