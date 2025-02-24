Volvo EC40 long-term test: report 6

The car Volvo EC40 Plus, single motor extended range Run by Mark Pearson, used cars editor Why it’s here To see if this suave and upmarket coupé SUV can cut it against several similar electric car rivals in this highly competitive class

Miles covered 2890 Price £54,305 Target price £52,167 Price as tested £55,055 Official range 345 miles Test range 268 miles

24 February 2025 – La Dolce Vita

If it’s true that you have to pay to get what you want, it seems to be equally true that you don’t always get what you pay for.

It’s perhaps surprising that considering how much my Volvo EC40 costs it doesn’t have an auto-hold facility. This is a useful device that holds the car stationary without you having to rest your foot on the brake pedal. Some people will here point out that the way around this first-world problem is simply to engage N for neutral, although that might still require you to keep your foot on the brake pedal. Alternatively, you can put it into Park, but that would involve the process of putting it back into Drive (with your foot on the brake pedal) when you want to move off.