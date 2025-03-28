Volvo EC40 long-term test: report 7

One area often overlooked in interior detailing is that of air quality inside the car. My EC40 is particularly impressive in this area too. Volvo has taken great strides to reduce airborne allergens and fine particulates among other irritants, so that the air you breathe inside is much more pleasant than what’s coming in from the outside. You can even see what the current pollen level is at any time. Certainly, I find I suffer fewer headaches after long journeys in the EC40 than in some of its rivals, although whether that’s entirely down to the cleaner air I cannot rightly tell.

Finally, in my last report I mentioned that my EC40 doesn’t have an auto-hold facility, but I have subsequently had it pointed out to me that it does. You have to press down quite heavily on the brake pedal when you come to a halt, but do so and the car will remain stationary until you press the accelerator pedal to move off. My mistake, of course. I’d assumed it didn’t have one because you’d more usually find the auto-hold as a separate button on the centre console, or maybe these days as an icon buried deep within a submenu on the infotainment screen. My initial detective work had failed to find either of those and a recourse to Google had failed to shed any additional light on it so I made a hasty presumption. I’m not sure if Sherlock would have been impressed by that.