Volvo EC40 long-term test: report 5

However, having set up CarPlay when I first got the car it has only ever worked intermittently – I usually get a message telling me to connect my iPhone and to make sure the USB cable is connected properly. I even bought a new Apple-certified cable in case that was the issue, but the results were the same. It could well be that the fault lies with my old iPhone 8 Plus’s charging port, although I’ve had no problems with it elsewhere.

Taking advice from wiser councils, I cleaned my phone’s charging port with my wife’s toothbrush and rebooted the infotainment system. It worked, but again not for long. Subsequent reboots have had the same outcome – sometimes when I get in the car it connects to CarPlay for a bit, and other times it doesn’t.

Either way, I’ve done what I always do in such situations and given up. Luckily, the EC40 has Google Assistant, which is proving to be rather good. It can be used wirelessly and once set up properly utilises voice control to read and send text messages in much the same way as CarPlay, plus you get real-time traffic updates via Google Maps. In many ways, then, it's the superior system – and means I don't have to prod aimlessly at the EC40's icons in transit.