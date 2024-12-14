Volvo EC40 long-term test: report 3

Dive into one of the menus on the infotainment system and you can dip the mirrors down when you’re reversing, which helps, although this is a bit of a faff to hunt down and turn off again when you’re reversing and don’t want the mirrors to dip. You can also adjust the door mirrors manually, but if you’re reversing into a space with traffic waiting behind you the time it takes is just a fraction too long.

However, even though you sit high, it’s sometimes difficult to place exactly where the wheels are when you’re parking or negotiating small gaps. Therefore in order to avoid kerbing one of the EC40's alloy wheels, I tend to park at least half a mile out from any kerb.

Aside from parking, though, I like driving the EC40. Its steering is nicely accurate. And while you can add extra weight to it if you desire, via a menu in the infotainment system, I wouldn’t bother. Press on and while it may not excite like a sports car, it grips well and handles neatly and safely.

You also have the option to set up regenerative or one-pedal braking, again via the touchscreen, although it’s not an option I’m keen on if only because I’ve never been quite sure how much extra juice doing this wins you in terms of miles going back into the battery.

On that subject, my EC40 can officially travel for up to 345 miles on a full charge. The best range I‘ve seen so far on the car’s digital dash readout is 300 miles at 100% charge, a guesstimate made up of several factors including the outside temperature and my driving style on previous journeys.