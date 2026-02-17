Needs to Be comfortable and easy to live with, nippy around town, reasonably practical and efficient enough to deliver a respectable range for longer journeys

Why we’re running it To see whether this small electric SUV can be provide benefits over larger, often pricier alternatives in everyday use

Mileage 1780 List price £39,860 Best price £39,860 Price as tested £40,660 Official range 296 miles Test range 232 miles

28 January 2026 – Getting there is half the fun

Owners of sporty cars will know that there’s a great deal of pleasure to be had from getting up early on a Sunday morning and going for a drive. Setting off at the crack of dawn means traffic will be light and you can really have some fun while most other people are still asleep.

Given that I’m currently running a small electric SUV with no sporting pretensions, you might think I’d have no reason to abandon my warm bed for such activities – but you’d be wrong. Now, I’m not suggesting that my Volvo EX30 is as exciting as an Audi RS3 or a BMW M3, but I can definitely have some fun in it along country roads. Perhaps I’ll have a destination in mind – breakfast at a roadside cafe somewhere is always a good excuse – but I enjoy driving the EX30 so much that sometimes I head out just for the hell of it.