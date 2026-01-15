Three models will be available from launch: the P6, P10 and P12, plus the more rugged Volvo EX60 Cross Country . Starting with the entry-level P6, it’ll get a 368bhp single motor, rear-wheel drive setup, paired up with a 80kWh (usable battery). The result is 385 miles of range and a 0-62mph sprint in 5.9sec. More than respectable figures, particularly given this is the baby of the series.

Next up is the first of two four-wheel drive, dual-motor options – the P10. It features a bigger 91kWh (usable capacity) battery and a stronger 502bhp electric motor, resulting in up to 410 miles of range and a swifter 4.6sec 0-62mph time. The P10 is also capable of an improved charging speed over the P6, up from 320kW to 370 — putting it amongst the fastest-charging electric cars on sale.

In Sweden, Volvo will also offer customers free home charging for the first three years – an incentive which it says will reach other markets in due course, though it's as yet unconfirmed if the UK is one of them. The EX60 will also come with a 10-year battery warranty.

The final boss of the lineup is the P12, and the headline figure is a massive 503 miles of range thanks to a chunky 112kWh (usable) battery. To put that into perspective, that’s nearly enough to get you from Land’s End, the most south-westerly point in England, to Berwick-upon-Tweed, England's most north-easterly town, on a single charge.