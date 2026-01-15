Volvo EX60: new SUV gets massive 503-mile range and swathes of futuristic tech
Volvo EX60 launches this summer, with a side-eye directed right at the new BMW iX3 and the Tesla Model Y...
On sale: Summer 2026 | Price from: £56,860
This year is shaping up to be an important year for humankind. NASA’s Artemis II program will be the first manned lunar mission in over five decades, the FIFA World Cup will feature a record 48 nations, and Avengers: Doomsday will see the messianic return of Robert Downey Jr. in hope of reigniting a deflated Marvel Cinematic Universe. There’s also the small question of this: the new Volvo EX60.
The posh family SUV is positioned as the electric sibling to the hugely popular XC60 – the best-selling Volvo of all time – before likely usurping it in the future. It’s also said to be the Swedish brand’s most technologically advanced vehicle yet, and it’ll certainly need to be if it’s going up against two of our most highly-rated electric SUVs at present: the BMW iX3 and the Tesla Model Y. So, what’s in the bag?
The EX60 will debut an all-new base that will underpin other future electric Volvos. It’s called the ‘SPA3’, and it features intelligent cell-on-body construction (where the battery cells form part of the vehicle's structure) helping to reduce weight and carbon footprint, while improving charging times. And since the SPA3 platform is altogether smaller than Volvo’s current series of underpinnings, it frees up more space inside for people and things, while providing a greater deal of flexibility for Volvo’s exterior design team to do their thing.
Three models will be available from launch: the P6, P10 and P12, plus the more rugged Volvo EX60 Cross Country. Starting with the entry-level P6, it’ll get a 368bhp single motor, rear-wheel drive setup, paired up with a 80kWh (usable battery). The result is 385 miles of range and a 0-62mph sprint in 5.9sec. More than respectable figures, particularly given this is the baby of the series.
Next up is the first of two four-wheel drive, dual-motor options – the P10. It features a bigger 91kWh (usable capacity) battery and a stronger 502bhp electric motor, resulting in up to 410 miles of range and a swifter 4.6sec 0-62mph time. The P10 is also capable of an improved charging speed over the P6, up from 320kW to 370 — putting it amongst the fastest-charging electric cars on sale.
In Sweden, Volvo will also offer customers free home charging for the first three years – an incentive which it says will reach other markets in due course, though it's as yet unconfirmed if the UK is one of them. The EX60 will also come with a 10-year battery warranty.
The final boss of the lineup is the P12, and the headline figure is a massive 503 miles of range thanks to a chunky 112kWh (usable) battery. To put that into perspective, that’s nearly enough to get you from Land’s End, the most south-westerly point in England, to Berwick-upon-Tweed, England's most north-easterly town, on a single charge.
What’s more, the P12 features a 670bhp electric motor which, alongside a peak of 582lb ft of torque, means 0-62mph is done and dusted in just 3.9secs. That’s a few tenths short of the Model Y, but well clear of the iX3 and Audi’s Q6 e-tron. The P12 will also regain 211 miles of range in just 10 minutes, with a 10-80% charge complete in 19 minutes.
It’s a classy-looking thing, the EX60. It builds on the design of the XC60, but gains sharper lights at either end with fancier signatures, more profiled bumpers and generally cleaner surfaces, so it’s an altogether less-fussy shape. The short overhangs add presence, while the sloping roofline gives it a sporty, somewhat macho appearance. In terms of size, it’s shorter, longer and wider than a Model Y.
We also know the EX60 will be offered in three trim levels from launch – Plus, Ultra and Core – but we’re yet to be told precisely which accessories will divide these up.
Happily, things are a bit clearer about what the EX60 will feature inside, and one of the main talking points is the infotainment screen. You see, Volvo typically has a philosophy of using portrait-oriented screens, but for this new-age car, the brand is going landscape. The screen’s size isn’t yet confirmed, but we reckon 13in seems a fair guess. Most of the functions, including those for the climate control, will be accessed through it, since the dashboard has virtually no buttons.
Also present is a thin, rectangular driver’s display – 10 or so inches wide – which, again, moves away from Volvo’s policy of being positioned within an instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, to now being a free-standing structure just above it. The steering wheel itself does at least get some buttons for several basic commands: changing the audio volume and track, activating the cruise control, calling on the virtual assistant, that sorta thing.
And how about safety – arguably Volvo’s most important USP? Well, the EX60 is debuting a new type of Pilot Assist Plus that, at motorway speeds of up to 80mph, can steer and assist more accurately with lane changes than any previous Volvo. We’re also expecting it to carry over most of the goodies from the XC60 here, including front/rear parking sensors, blind spot assist, emergency braking and an armada of airbags.
As for the interior itself, things have been kept relatively simple. There’s a nice mix of colours used throughout, and the surfaces seem to feature both cloth and wood. Other features include a pair of cup holders, big cubby holes along the centre console, a panoramic roof – likely an optional extra – and a 28-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system.
The boot is rated at 634 litres, which is far more than either the iX3 (520) or the Q6 e-tron (526 litres), and while the Model Y (854 litres) is roomier, that figure is all the way to the roofline, so it should be taken with a pinch of salt. Customers will get an additional 58-litre frunk (front trunk) too.
Deliveries for the EX60 P6 and P10 will begin this summer, with range-topping P12 variants scheduled for early next year. As for pricing, Volvo’s shiny new load-lugger will start at £56,860, which makes it cheaper than both the iX3 (£59K) and the Q6 e-tron (£61k). Meanwhile, the P12 range-topper is expected to command closer to £70k.
