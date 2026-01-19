Best premium SUVs 2026 – the best luxurious SUVs for you and your family
Want your next SUV to come with a posh badge? These are the best options to combine practicality with prestige – plus, we've named the model you should avoid...
Most of us will dream about having a car on our driveways which tells the world that we've made it. And whether your preferred brew is Audi, BMW, Land Rover, Mercedes or another brand, each signifies luxury and opulence as you drive. And combining luxury with the practicality of an SUV would make, for most of us, the perfect car.
And that's what we're looking at here. There have never been more premium-badged SUVs to choose from, and these days they not only come from a variety of brands and at more price points than ever, but they're also available with different power options. While some continue to be powered by traditional petrol and diesel engines, others now come with electric or plug-in hybrid options.
All of that means that finding the best premium SUVs is a tough task indeed, but it's one that our expert team of road testers is more than up to. They've driven thousands of miles in every premium SUV on the market, spending hundreds of hours both on public roads, and testing each model back-to-back against its key rivals at our private test track. Along the way, they've assessed everything from practicality to performance, and from running costs to reliability. The result of that testing is the list you see here, where we've named the 10 best premium SUVs you can buy.
Of course, knowing which are the best options in the class is mostly meaningless if you don't also know which cars to avoid, and that's why at the bottom of this page we've named the premium SUV which we don't think is worth your money. We've also answered some of the most common questions around premium SUV ownership.
Remember that if any of the cars mentioned in this story take your fancy, you can follow the links through to our full reviews to learn more about them, or you can see the latest discounts available through our free New Car Deals service. It's worth noting that we define a combustion-engined premium SUV as being a model costing between £45,000 and £75,000, while for electric models the price banding is £50,000 to £75,000.
And if you're in the market for a small SUV, a family SUV or a luxury SUV (think Bentley rather than BMW) then we've covered those categories separately.
Strengths
- Fast charging and a very long official range
- Comfortable ride yet handles well
- Lots of passenger space and a good boot
Weaknesses
- There are cheaper alternatives
- Not as well equipped as some rivals
The BMW iX3 isn't just the best premium SUV you can buy, but it's one of the best cars full stop – it impressed us so much, in fact, that we named it as our overall Car of the Year for 2026.
What makes the iX3 so impressive? Well, it's one of the first SUVs which doesn't ask any compromise from drivers wanting to go electric. Worried about range? The iX3 can officially travel almost 500 miles on a charge, which is about the same as you'd get from a tank of petrol. Want to go fast? The sole 463bhp version available at launch gets 463bhp and can send it to all four wheels, resulting in a 0-62mph sprint time that's quicker than any version of the Audi Q6 e-tron.
Even if you go for the optional 21in alloy wheels, the iX3 rides with the kind of aplomb which you'd expect to find in something weighing a lot les. It deals with potholes and expansion joints around town easily, and more comfortably than the Q6 e-tron. And while the Tesla Model Y leans even less through corners, the iX3 is still easy to thread along a narrow country road.
Then there's the interior, which is outstanding to look at and backed up by materials which feel worth the price. And while it's a shame that there are no physical controls for the climate, BMW's iDrive infotainment system is easy enough to get along with.
“I find it very useful that you get 40/20/40 split folding rear seats in the iX3. Even better, they fold flat with the boot floor and there’s no load lip, making it really easy to fold long items into the boot.” – Doug Revolta, Head of video
Read our in-depth BMW iX3 review
Strengths
- Smoother and punchy diesel engines
- Comfortable ride
- Slow depreciation
Weaknesses
- Higher trim levels are very pricey
- Fuel economy and CO2 emissions are poor
- Tiny boot in the Defender 90
The previous Land Rover Defender was a car that you really had to want, because while it was excellent at tackling mud and rough terrain, it was pretty unrefined on the road. That's not the case with the latest version, which is as comfortable and as practical as any family could want.
You can have your Defender in 90, 110 or 130 lengths and with petrol, diesel or plug-in hybrid power, but it's the entry-level D250 which we think makes the most sense for the majority of buyers. With 246bhp available, the Defender has plenty of low-down grunt which makes getting up to motorway speeds easy, even if you've loaded the boot to the gunwhales. And it'll take quite some loading, because 110 versions of the Defender can fit seven carry-on suitcases in their boots.
Seven people can travel in comfort in the 110, thanks to a third row of seats which pull up from the boot. And while the interior isn't quite up to the same standards as some of the cars here, it's all solidly made and built to last, so still feels reassuringly expensive next to the Audi Q7 or BMW x7.
"If you plan to take your Defender off-roading you can spec all-terrain tyres. I think most buyers are better off with the regular all-season rubber though." – Will Nightingale, Reviews Editor
Read our in-depth Land Rover Defender review
Strengths
- Rapid acceleration
- Long range between charges
- Tesla’s charging infrastructure
Weaknesses
- Some fiddly interior controls
- Visibility isn’t great
- No Apple CarPlay or Android Auto
Tesla's big-selling electric SUV is actually one of the more affordable options on this list. Indeed, compared with other electric SUVs of a similar size, and with a similar range, such as the MG IM6 and BYD Sealion 7, the Tesla is something of a bargain.
It's also an especially easy electric SUV to live with, because buying one gives you preferential access – and prices – at Tesla Superchargers, which we've found to be quick and reliable. The Model Y's peak charging rate isn't as high as that of the IM6, but a 10-80% top-up should take around half an hour. Not that you should need to stop that often, though, because in our preferred Long Range RWD form, the Model Y is officially capable of covering 387 miles. And when we tested it in real world conditions, we estimated that it could cover 273 miles, which is enough for the needs of most families.
Inside, you'll find a relatively minimalist interior, with almost every function controlled by the Model Y's 15.4in infotainment touchscreen. This does a good job of putting lots of information within easy reach, and it includes plenty of functionality. Plus, if you get bored, there are even games to keep you occupied while you charge.
“I think it’s very useful to have such a big front boot. Many electric cars don’t offer one at all, or, if they do, it’s tiny and barely big enough for a charging cable. The Model Y's can hold a carry-on suitcase, though.” – Doug Revolta, Head of Video
Read our in-depth Tesla Model Y review
Strengths
- Elegant and high-quality interior
- Superb driving position
- Lots of standard kit
Weaknesses
- Hesitant automatic gearbox
- No sliding or reclining rear seats
- Uninspiring handling
It might not offer the same seven-seat functionality as the larger Volvo XC90, but for premium SUV buyers, the smaller Volvo XC60 will have all the space they're likely to need. A couple of six-footers will be perfectly comfortable on its rear bench for a long trip, with more knee room than they'd find in the rival Audi Q7. And should you need to squeeze three adults back there, the XC60 offers more shoulder room than most of its family SUV rivals.
There's a single mild-hybrid petrol engine available in the XC60, alongside two plug-in hybrids, and it's the petrol which we think will suit most buyers the best. Badged as the B5, this produces 247bhp and results in relatively swift performance, with the 0-60mph sprint taking 7.8 seconds in our tests. Just be aware that in instances when you need a sudden burst of acceleration, such as when you're leaving a junction or overtaking, the automatic gearbox can feel a little sluggish.
On its standard suspension, the XC60 does a good job of rounding off the sharp edges from potholes and expansion joints, and if you go for a top-spec Ultra car you'll get air suspension which allows you to glide over the roughest surfaces with ease. While the XC60 is perfectly competent on twisty roads, the BMW X3 is far more composed and easier to position through corners.
"Keen PCP finance deals mean the Volvo XC60 can be cheaper per month than an equivalent Honda CR-V or Mazda CX-60. That surprised me." – Dan Jones, Reviewer
Read our in-depth Volvo XC60 review
Strengths
- Punchy engines
- Confidence-inspiring handling
- Comfy ride on optional air suspension
Weaknesses
- Interior quality is nothing special
- Fiddly touchscreen controls for the air-con
- Some rivals offer even more rear leg room
Quite refreshingly, the engine line-up in the Audi Q5 is simple, with just one petrol and one diesel engine to choose from. And you might be surprised to hear that we recommend the latter. Why? Well, its muscular performance makes setting off and getting up to motorway speeds easy, even when you're loaded down with people and luggage or you're towing something bulky behind you. Plus, thanks to mild hybrid technology, your fuel bills shouldn't be especially expensive – we managed a real-world figure of 43.8mpg.
The Q5 doesn't raise a smile along country roads in the way that, say, a Porsche Macan does, but there is loads of grip on offer and the Q5's steering is more accurate than you'll find in plenty of family SUV rivals. We've only tried Q5's fitted with air suspension so far, but we can confirm that these deliver a really smooth and controlled ride at all speeds.
It's a shame that the Q5's interior quality has taken a bit of a backwards step in recent years, with even the Genesis GV70 and Mazda CX-60 offering interiors which feature higher quality materials or feel better screwed together, but the Q5's is by no means bad – it's just a step down from when the brand lead the market in this regard.
"I think it’s a pity Audi has ditched physical buttons and knobs for controlling the air-conditioning, although it’s far from the only manufacturer guilty of this." – Will Nightingale, Reviews Editor
Read our in-depth Audi Q5 review
Strengths
- Wonderful interior
- Quiet and comfortable on the move
- Great infotainment system
Weaknesses
- Boot isn't huge
- Rear space is average
- Optional cameras not as good as traditional door mirrors
If you want your passengers to be truly wowed by the interior of your new premium SUV, then the Genesis GV60 is the car to choose. It's simply outstanding inside, from its crystal ball which spins upside down to reveal the drive selector when you turn it on, to the crisp graphics of its infotainment system. If you run your fingers over the surfaces inside, you'll be hard pressed to find any hard or scratchy plastics, with almost everything coated in soft-touch materials. And if your budget extends to it, you can even pay to have quilted Nappa leather fitted to your car, which lifts it into Bentley levels of luxury.
There are three versions of the GV60 to choose from, but we'd point most drivers towards the entry-level Pure model. This gets 225bhp from a single electric motor which sends its power to the rear wheels, and the result is a 0-62mph sprint time of 7.8sec. While some SUVs can beat that time, it's still plenty quick enough for everyday driving.
On twisty roads, the GV60 grips well, with less body lean than you'd find in the rival Nissan Ariya or Volkswagen ID 4. That being said, for a car which feels really fun to hustle along a countryside B-road, look at performance models like the Alpine A390 or Hyundai Ioniq 5 N instead.
The GV60 is a very quiet car to travel in. I was really impressed by how little road noise could be heard in the interior when I was driving on the motorway.” – George Hill, Used Cars Writer
Read our in-depth Genesis GV60 review
Strengths
- Performance ranges from punchy to rapid
- More rewarding to drive than most other SUVs
- High-quality interior
Weaknesses
- Some rivals are more spacious
- Important safety kit optional
- Thirsty petrol-only engines
You'd be forgiven for thinking that the Porsche Macan is more of a sports SUV than a premium one, but in truth it straddles the two classes very well. On the one hand, it offers the kind of grin-inducing performance which will have you wanting to take the scenic route home, but on the other, it's impressively comfortable for your family and well versed at making big journeys feel effortless.
It's not as if you have to spend a lot of money on the range-topping version, either, because we recommend the mid-range S model. This gets a 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine putting out 375bhp – a substantial upgrade over entry-level cars – resulting in it being able to hit 62mph in well under five seconds. The brilliant dual-clutch automatic gearbox does an excellent job of managing the engine's power, too.
Ride comfort won't rival a Rolls-Royce Cullinan for softness, but the Macan's slightly firm setup reinforces its sporty nature. And combined with confidence-inspiring steering and minimal body lean, this is a car which you'll love threading along a country road.
“As a six-footer I was a bit nervous about the prospect of a long trip spent on the Macan's rear bench, but I needn't have worried. Sure, my knees were brushing the seat in front, but I was perfectly comfortable.” – George Hill, Used Cars Writer
Read our in-depth Porsche Macan review
Strengths
- Blends decent performance with agile handling
- Generous rear-seat space
- Big boot
Weaknesses
- You’ll want to add some options
- Interior is less user-friendly than before
- Not the longest PHEV range in its class
As an all-rounder, there are few cars which can match the mix of attributes that the BMW X3 offers. For one thing, it's superb to drive, with even the entry-level 2.0-litre petrol engine putting out more than enough grunt to keep most buyers happy, and is very nearly on the same level as the Porsche Macan when it comes to entertaining handling. And don't think that the X3 will be ruinous to run, because our recommended 20 petrol engine returned an impressive 37.9mpg in our tests.
Drivers wanting a commanding position to survey the road ahead from might be a little disappointed by the X3, because it places you relatively close to the ground. But in other respects, it's easy to get comfortable, with plenty of adjustment in the seat and steering wheel, more so than you'd find in the rival Lexus NX.
The standard 12.3in digital driver's display does a good job of putting a wealth of information right in front of you, with a separate 14.9in screen for infotainment. We're pleased to see that the X3 has retained the physical dial which makes operating its iDrive infotainment system so intuitive, but it's a shame that there are no longer physical climate controls.
"For an extra £450, the Luxury Instrument Panel replaces the faux-leather on the X3's dash and doors with woven material. I love how it lends the car a cosier feel." – Lawrence Cheung, New Cars Editor
Read our in-depth BMW X3 review
Strengths
- Controlled ride
- Classy and spacious interior
- User-friendly dashboard
Weaknesses
- Some cheap interior plastics
- Cheapest versions have a short range
- No front boot
The Q4 e-tron is Audi's smallest electric SUV, but it's taken all of the know-how from its larger models to give the baby of the family every chance at success. And the result impresses in most of the areas which matter.
Our recommended 45 version is a step up from the entry-level 40 cars, and benefits from optional four-wheel drive – useful if you live in a part of the country where mud, rain, snow or ice are frequent occurences. It also gets more power than the 40, with 282bhp in total, resulting in it reaching motorway speeds just a few shades slower than a Tesla Model Y in RWD form.
Going for four-wheel drive blunts the official range of your Q4 e-tron by around 18 miles, but we still think that the official 320-mile range should be enough for the needs of most drivers. That range, for comparison, is about the same as you'd get from a Volkswagen ID 4.
Where the Q4 e-tron edges ahead of its ID 4 rival is in practicality, because the Audi gets you 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats, which is more practical than the 60/40 arrangement in the Volkswagen. And while the Model Y can fit more suitcases spread between its two boots, the Q4 e-tron still managed seven in total. In fact, its 520-litre official capacity matches that of the Audi Q5.
"The Q4 is one of the most hushed electric cars at this price. At motorway speeds there's a small amount of wind and road noise but generally I found it to be very quiet." – Will Nightingale, Reviews Editor
Read our in-depth Audi Q4 e-tron review
Strengths
- Well equipped
- Plug-in hybrid has impressive electric range
- Spacious interior
Weaknesses
- Slightly firmer ride than rivals
- Stylish interior doesn't feel the most sturdy
- Petrol engines need working hard
Company car drivers will love the Mercedes GLC, especially in our recommended 300e form. That's because, as a plug-in hybrid with a long electric-only range of around 80 miles, it qualifies for the lowest Benefit-in-Kind tax bands. Indeed, you'll pay less for one each month than you would for the rial BMW X3 xDrive30e or Lexus NX450h+, not to mention the Audi Q5 TFSIe. In our real-world tests, we managed to cover 57 miles using electric power, before needing to rely on the GLC's petrol engine.
It's easy to get comfortable inside the GLC, thanks to a high driving position which gives you a great view over the road ahead, and lots of adustment for both the seat and steering wheel. It's a shame that the side view isn't so good, due to the GLC's steeply angled windscreen pillars. The Q5, X3 and NX are easier to see out of.
Rear-seat passengers are treated to more leg room than they'd find in the Lexus NX, but the GLC isn't the best choice around if you regularly need to carry three people on the rear bench. If that's you, then you might be better off looking at a seven-seater like the Land Rover Discovery Sport or Mercedes GLB.
“Despite its higher floor, I reckon most people will find the PHEV's boot plenty big enough, but it's worth remembering that it slopes down towards the entrance, which means loose items can tumble out when you open the tailgate.” – Steve Huntingford, Editor
Read our in-depth Mercedes GLC review
And the premium SUV to avoid...
It's very good off-road, but a high price and disappointing driving dynamics makes the largest Jeep only an also-ran in this class. Read our review
FAQs
Our pick for the best used premium or luxury SUV would be the BMW X7, which these days can be had for around £45,000. That'll get you a clean car with average milesage for the year from 2019 or 2020. The X7 is a fantastic SUV, with a luxurious interior and acres of space for your family to stretch out. You can even carry seven people in comfort if the mood takes you.
Our latest depreciation data shows that the Land Rover Defender is the premium SUV which holds onto its value the best, with some models retaining around 66% of their original value after three years and 36,000 miles of ownership.
According to the results of the latest What Car? Reliability Survey, which takes into account the real-world experiences of owners, the Mercedes GLC (2015-present) is the most reliable premium SUV. Only a few models we were told about went wrong, and of those which did, all repairs were carried out for free. The only frustration for owners was that remedial work took more than a week to complete in most cases.
The Ford Puma was the UK's best-selling SUV in 2025, with the Kia Sportage in second and the Nissan Qashqai in third place. While none of the top 10 best-selling models were premium SUVs, SUVs as a whole made up eight of the top 10 best-sellers last year.