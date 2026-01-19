And that's what we're looking at here. There have never been more premium-badged SUVs to choose from, and these days they not only come from a variety of brands and at more price points than ever, but they're also available with different power options. While some continue to be powered by traditional petrol and diesel engines, others now come with electric or plug-in hybrid options.

Most of us will dream about having a car on our driveways which tells the world that we've made it. And whether your preferred brew is Audi, BMW, Land Rover, Mercedes or another brand, each signifies luxury and opulence as you drive. And combining luxury with the practicality of an SUV would make, for most of us, the perfect car.

All of that means that finding the best premium SUVs is a tough task indeed, but it's one that our expert team of road testers is more than up to. They've driven thousands of miles in every premium SUV on the market, spending hundreds of hours both on public roads, and testing each model back-to-back against its key rivals at our private test track. Along the way, they've assessed everything from practicality to performance, and from running costs to reliability. The result of that testing is the list you see here, where we've named the 10 best premium SUVs you can buy.

Of course, knowing which are the best options in the class is mostly meaningless if you don't also know which cars to avoid, and that's why at the bottom of this page we've named the premium SUV which we don't think is worth your money. We've also answered some of the most common questions around premium SUV ownership.

Remember that if any of the cars mentioned in this story take your fancy, you can follow the links through to our full reviews to learn more about them, or you can see the latest discounts available through our free New Car Deals service. It's worth noting that we define a combustion-engined premium SUV as being a model costing between £45,000 and £75,000, while for electric models the price banding is £50,000 to £75,000.

And if you're in the market for a small SUV, a family SUV or a luxury SUV (think Bentley rather than BMW) then we've covered those categories separately.

