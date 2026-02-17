Inside, the Magma is very reminiscent of the standard GV60 and that isn’t a problem because we think it’s one of the car’s highlights – in fact, we even awarded it Best Interior in the Premium Electric SUV category or the 2026 What Car? Awards .

Like the standard car, the Magma will likely charge at a rate of up to 350kW, taking it from 10-80% in 18 minutes.

Due to its focus on performance, don’t expect it to be quite as efficient. Genesis is yet to announce an official range figure but has said that the Magma should manage around 278 miles, matching the Ioniq 5 N but some way behind the Model Y Performance, which will officially do around 100 miles more. Admittedly, that car is less focused on outright performance, though.

Just like the standard car, you’ll find soft touch materials just about everywhere, but with lashings of suede added into the mix and some Magma orange stitching (which can be swapped to silver, if you want something a little quieter). You’ll also notice that everything has been made darker, with switchgear and surfaces that were previously silver turned to grey or black.

The driver display and infotainment screen are both the same as the normal GV60 but have had a bespoke Magma skin applied, once again making them a bit darker. With its rotary controller, the infotainment system is one of the good ones, and you can read more about it in our main GV60 review.

One thing that has changed is the list of driving modes, which now includes two special Magma modes, both of which are accessed through the Magma button on the steering wheel. As you might expect, the modes are performance focused, but also allow you to cycle through the ‘engine’ noise (which is based on a V6) and the Virtual Gear Shift (VGS), which simulates gears in a very convincing manner. Indeed, we were very impressed by it in the Ioniq 5 N.