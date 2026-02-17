New Genesis GV60 Magma gets 600bhp plus virtual gearbox
Genesis GV60 gets the Magma treatment, adding lots more power, tweaks for better handling and aggressive styling...
On sale Late 2026 | Price from £75,000 (est)
We could argue all day about whether DC or Marvel is better or which superhero would come out on top in a fight. Genesis says that it has its own superhero to add into the mix, though, and it’s called the Genesis GV60 Magma.
Okay, so the GV60 Magma doesn’t have superpowers, but Genesis does say that the super-sporty cars made as part of its new Magma program are the ‘superheroes of the brand’.
But what exactly is the Magma program? Well, think of it in a similar way to how sister brand Hyundai has its N division and Kia has its new GT products but, and Genesis has been very particular about this, it isn’t a sub-brand.
The recipe for the GV60 Magma remains very similar to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and Kia EV6 GT – practically speaking, that means more power, better handling and sportier styling.
Starting with the latter, the Magma’s design is far more aggressive than the standard Genesis GV60, which favours softer lines and rounder edges. The front bumper has been redesigned with aerodynamics and cooling in mind, with its extra vents and canards channeling air to where it needs to be.
The wheel arches have been widened to house the new 21in forged wheels, which are wrapped in customised Pirelli tyres, that aim to find a balance between refinement and grip. The wheels are actually the largest ever fitted to a GV60.
At the rear, meanwhile, there’s a new spoiler for increased downforce, which is aided by a diffuser at the bottom of the Magma’s rear bumper.
When it comes to power, the GV60 Magma gets two motors, one at the front and one at the back, just like versions of the standard car but with a total of 641bhp. That’s a boost of almost 200bhp.
As you might expect, that much power comes with some pretty impressive performance figures – the Magma officially managing a top speed of 164mph and 0-62mph in just 3.4sec, when you use the boost button on the new steering wheel.
That’s pretty much a match for all of its rivals, including the Ioniq 5 N, EV6 GT and Tesla Model Y Performance.
Of course, there needs to be more to a performance car than just straight line pace and Genesis says it has that covered, too.
The suspension and four-wheel drive system have both undergone tweaks to help improve cornering performance compared with the standard car, while the electronic limited slip differential has been tuned to improve traction. If the improvement that the Ioniq 5 N saw over the standard car is anything to go by, then the GV60 Magma should be great to drive.
Every Magma comes with an 84kWh battery, just like the standard car, but it has had some improvements to its thermal management system to help it cope with the much more powerful motors.
Due to its focus on performance, don’t expect it to be quite as efficient. Genesis is yet to announce an official range figure but has said that the Magma should manage around 278 miles, matching the Ioniq 5 N but some way behind the Model Y Performance, which will officially do around 100 miles more. Admittedly, that car is less focused on outright performance, though.
Like the standard car, the Magma will likely charge at a rate of up to 350kW, taking it from 10-80% in 18 minutes.
Inside, the Magma is very reminiscent of the standard GV60 and that isn’t a problem because we think it’s one of the car’s highlights – in fact, we even awarded it Best Interior in the Premium Electric SUV category or the 2026 What Car? Awards.
Just like the standard car, you’ll find soft touch materials just about everywhere, but with lashings of suede added into the mix and some Magma orange stitching (which can be swapped to silver, if you want something a little quieter). You’ll also notice that everything has been made darker, with switchgear and surfaces that were previously silver turned to grey or black.
The driver display and infotainment screen are both the same as the normal GV60 but have had a bespoke Magma skin applied, once again making them a bit darker. With its rotary controller, the infotainment system is one of the good ones, and you can read more about it in our main GV60 review.
One thing that has changed is the list of driving modes, which now includes two special Magma modes, both of which are accessed through the Magma button on the steering wheel. As you might expect, the modes are performance focused, but also allow you to cycle through the ‘engine’ noise (which is based on a V6) and the Virtual Gear Shift (VGS), which simulates gears in a very convincing manner. Indeed, we were very impressed by it in the Ioniq 5 N.
Despite all of this sportiness, Genesis hasn’t forgotten about keeping the Magma somewhat luxurious. It has done that through the Magma-exclusive seats which are really supportive but also offer 10-way adjustment, keeping them comfortable on long drives.
What’s more, Genesis says that the Magma is even more refined than the standard car, thanks to thicker windows and a reworking of the sound system, which cancels out exterior noises.
Genesis is yet to unveil exactly how much the GV60 Magma will cost, but expect it to be upwards of £68,000, given that’s how much the range-topping GV60 Performance will cost you. Orders are expected to open for the GV60 Magma around summer this year, with deliveries later in 2026.
