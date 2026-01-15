As nice as the BMW iX3 is inside, it doesn’t feel as luxurious as the Genesis GV60. But perhaps that’s not surprising, given that Bentley’s former design director now oversees Genesis.

You’ll be hard pressed to find any hard plastics in the GV60; instead, pretty much every surface is covered in soft-touch materials, and the headlining is trimmed in suede. Meanwhile, if you specify Nappa Leather with Quilting (a £2500 option), you get even softer leather upholstery and a choice of two-tone interior colour schemes.

Other praiseworthy features include a rotary infotainment controller and sturdy metal switches, which not only feel great but are also easy to use while driving. And the theatrical way in which the gear selector emerges from the centre console when you press the starter button adds to the sense that you’re sitting in something special.