Car of the Year Awards 2026: Best premium electric SUV interior
A big part of the appeal of an premium electric SUV is the environment you sit in. The best are upmarket, feature great technology and are supremely comfortable...
Genesis GV60 Pure
As nice as the BMW iX3 is inside, it doesn’t feel as luxurious as the Genesis GV60. But perhaps that’s not surprising, given that Bentley’s former design director now oversees Genesis.
You’ll be hard pressed to find any hard plastics in the GV60; instead, pretty much every surface is covered in soft-touch materials, and the headlining is trimmed in suede. Meanwhile, if you specify Nappa Leather with Quilting (a £2500 option), you get even softer leather upholstery and a choice of two-tone interior colour schemes.
Other praiseworthy features include a rotary infotainment controller and sturdy metal switches, which not only feel great but are also easy to use while driving. And the theatrical way in which the gear selector emerges from the centre console when you press the starter button adds to the sense that you’re sitting in something special.
Just don’t expect the GV60 to be as practical as the iX3, let alone the Tesla Model Y. Instead, boot and rear passenger space are closer to what you get in a family hatchback. Plus, rear visibility is very restricted, and the official range is around 150 miles down on what the iX3 is capable of.
