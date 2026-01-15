Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

Home
Awards
Car of the Year Awards 2026: Best premium electric SUV interior
awards

Car of the Year Awards 2026: Best premium electric SUV interior

A big part of the appeal of an premium electric SUV is the environment you sit in. The best are upmarket, feature great technology and are supremely comfortable...

Best premium electric SUV interior

Genesis GV60 Pure

WhatCar? Car of the Year Awards 2026 with Motoreasy
Read review Find deals
Genesis GV60 static front

As nice as the BMW iX3 is inside, it doesn’t feel as luxurious as the Genesis GV60. But perhaps that’s not surprising, given that Bentley’s former design director now oversees Genesis. 

You’ll be hard pressed to find any hard plastics in the GV60; instead, pretty much every surface is covered in soft-touch materials, and the headlining is trimmed in suede. Meanwhile, if you specify Nappa Leather with Quilting (a £2500 option), you get even softer leather upholstery and a choice of two-tone interior colour schemes. 

Other praiseworthy features include a rotary infotainment controller and sturdy metal switches, which not only feel great but are also easy to use while driving. And the theatrical way in which the gear selector emerges from the centre console when you press the starter button adds to the sense that you’re sitting in something special. 

Genesis GV60 dashboard

Just don’t expect the GV60 to be as practical as the iX3, let alone the Tesla Model Y. Instead, boot and rear passenger space are closer to what you get in a family hatchback. Plus, rear visibility is very restricted, and the official range is around 150 miles down on what the iX3 is capable of. 

For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here

See all of our Car of the Year 2026 winners >>

Car of the Year

Category winners

Small Car of the Year
Toyota Aygo X COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Small Electric Car of the Year
Renault 5 COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Small SUV of the Year
Volkswagen T-Roc COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Small Electric SUV of the Year
Kia EV3 COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Family Car of the Year
Honda Civic COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Family SUV of the Year
Kia Sportage COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Family Electric SUV of the Year
Smart #5 COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Premium SUV
Land Rover Defender COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Premium electric SUV
BMW iX3 COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Plug-in Hybrid of the Year
MG HS COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Executive Car of the Year
Tesla Model 3 COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Luxury Car of the Year
BMW X7 COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Estate Car of the Year
Skoda Superb Estate COTY Awards hero pic with logo
MPV of the Year
Kia PV5 COTY Awards hero pic with logo
7-seat SUV
Hyundai Santa Fe COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Coupé
BMW 4 Series Coupe COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Convertible
Mercedes CLE Cabriolet COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Performance Car of the Year
BMW M3 Touring COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Sports Car of the Year
Porsche 911 T COTY Awards hero pic with logo