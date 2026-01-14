Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

Home
Awards
Car of the Year Awards 2026: 7-seat SUV of the Year
awards

Car of the Year Awards 2026: 7-seat SUV of the Year

It used to be the case that if you wanted seven seats, you'd need a boxy MPV. But the rise of the seven-seat SUV means that the best can carry all those passengers in comfort and style...

WINNER: Seven-seat SUV of the Year

Hyundai Santa Fe 1.6T Hybrid 2WD Premium

WhatCar? Car of the Year Awards 2026 with Motoreasy
Read review Find deals
Hyundai Santa Fe front side static

For years, car brands have been obsessed with lowering the rooflines of their SUVs in a bid to make them look ‘sporty’. It’s a trend that results in compromised head room and has next to no effect on how much fun the car is to drive. So, it’s probably a good thing that whoever designed the latest Hyundai Santa Fe didn’t get that memo. Indeed, they’ve positively embraced the right angle, creating a silhouette that almost looks like it was meant for Minecraft. 

We’ll leave you to judge how pretty the result is and focus on the huge objective benefit: third-row head room. In many similar-priced rivals, including the Peugeot 5008 and Nissan X-Trail, the rearmost seats are best left for kids or adults you hold a grudge against. But in the Santa Fe, even a couple of six-footers will be surprisingly comfortable on long journeys. 

Hyundai Santa Fe rear driving

That boxy rear end also means large, oblong windows for a great view out, and being relegated to the third row doesn’t mean you have to do without armrests or cupholders. Indeed, you can even recline the angle of the backrests for a more laid-back posture. Access is superb, too, thanks to wide-opening doors and middle-row seats that tumble out of the way with a simple button press. 

If you opt for range-topping Calligraphy trim, you can have two ‘captain-style’ armchairs in the middle row, but the standard sliding three-seat bench takes greater advantage of the Santa Fe’s cavernous interior. With said bench slid all the way back, there’s loads of leg room – enough that you could afford to surrender some of it to give whoever’s behind you a bit more space. 

Hyundai Santa Fe dashboard

But a great seven-seater needs a big boot as well – and the Santa Fe has one. Even with all seven seats in use, you aren’t forced to travel light, but fold the third row down and you’re left with a colossal load bay. And thanks to the wide, square aperture and standard powered tailgate, loading and unloading is easier than in the closely related Kia Sorento

Even in our recommended entry-level Premium trim, the Santa Fe’s interior feels reasonably upmarket and the driving position is superb. You sit high up on a broad, comfy seat with a great view of your surroundings, making this 4.8-metre-long SUV surprisingly easy to drive in town. 

Hyundai Santa Fe third row seats

Out of town, the Santa Fe prioritises comfort over corner-carving – the right approach for a car like this. The ride is supple and the interior remains hushed even at motorway speeds, yet this isn’t a top-heavy barge. With light, accurate steering, it copes perfectly well along winding roads. 

While the plug-in hybrid version has tax benefits for company car drivers, we reckon the standard hybrid is the sweet spot of the range – particularly if you’re a private buyer. It’s lighter and better to drive, plus it returned almost 40mpg in our real-world testing. 

For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here

See all of our 2026 Car of the Year Awards winners >>

Car of the YearBest large SUVs

Category winners

Small Car of the Year
Toyota Aygo X COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Small Electric Car of the Year
Renault 5 COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Small SUV of the Year
Volkswagen T-Roc COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Small Electric SUV of the Year
Kia EV3 COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Family Car of the Year
Honda Civic COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Family SUV of the Year
Kia Sportage COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Family Electric SUV of the Year
Smart #5 COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Premium SUV
Land Rover Defender COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Premium electric SUV
BMW iX3 COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Plug-in Hybrid of the Year
MG HS COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Executive Car of the Year
Tesla Model 3 COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Luxury Car of the Year
BMW X7 COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Estate Car of the Year
Skoda Superb Estate COTY Awards hero pic with logo
MPV of the Year
Kia PV5 COTY Awards hero pic with logo
7-seat SUV
Hyundai Santa Fe COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Coupé
BMW 4 Series Coupe COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Convertible
Mercedes CLE Cabriolet COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Performance Car of the Year
BMW M3 Touring COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Sports Car of the Year
Porsche 911 T COTY Awards hero pic with logo