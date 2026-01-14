For years, car brands have been obsessed with lowering the rooflines of their SUVs in a bid to make them look ‘sporty’. It’s a trend that results in compromised head room and has next to no effect on how much fun the car is to drive. So, it’s probably a good thing that whoever designed the latest Hyundai Santa Fe didn’t get that memo. Indeed, they’ve positively embraced the right angle, creating a silhouette that almost looks like it was meant for Minecraft.

We’ll leave you to judge how pretty the result is and focus on the huge objective benefit: third-row head room. In many similar-priced rivals, including the Peugeot 5008 and Nissan X-Trail, the rearmost seats are best left for kids or adults you hold a grudge against. But in the Santa Fe, even a couple of six-footers will be surprisingly comfortable on long journeys.