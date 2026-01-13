Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

Home
Awards
Car of the Year Awards 2026: Premium SUV of the Year
awards

Car of the Year Awards 2026: Premium SUV of the Year

Premium SUVs must ooze upmarket charm, while providing excellent and grown-up driving manners. The best need to combine this with great tech housed in a smart interior...

Best premium SUV

Land Rover Defender 110 D250 S

WhatCar? Car of the Year Awards 2026 with Motoreasy
Read review Find deals
Land Rover Defender front side static

Whether you're talking about the distribution of your time and energy between work and personal activities, or your diet, or tightrope walking, balance is important. Especially when tightrope walking, you’d imagine. It’s something that Land Rover has been adept at finding ever since it first came up with the Range Rover, combining the seemingly disparate goals of outstanding off-road ability with the trappings of an upmarket SUV. But of all its current models, the one with the greatest equilibrium is the Land Rover Defender 110. 

Some people might argue that the latest incarnation of the Defender isn’t quite as talented over the most arduous of terrain as its utilitarian forebear. However, it’s still very much at home in the rough stuff – and, with the aid of modern electronics and an automatic gearbox, much easier to drive than the old model. 

Land Rover Defender 110 rear driving

Few owners will ever push their Defender to the limit off road, but all of them will greatly appreciate the massive gains made by today’s iteration when it comes to on-road driving manners, comfort and refinement. Adding air suspension (a worthwhile option) gives the Defender a smoother ride and more composed handling than the standard car, making it a comfortable companion over any surface. True, that doesn’t mean it’s quite on the same level as the most luxurious SUVs, but it’s more absorbent than the BMW X3 and Mercedes GLC

While there are a couple of diesels, a plug-in hybrid and a monstrous petrol V8 to choose from, our preferred engine option is the lower-powered diesel. Not only is the D250 the most affordable version, but the 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine is also strong and smooth; it suits the Defender well, even if it could be less thirsty. 

The Defender’s blocky shape yields a hugely practical interior, with acres of space for five tall adults to travel in comfort. If you need to carry more passengers, you can specify our favourite Defender with an extra ‘jump seat’ between the front pair, or as a seven-seater with an additional row (albeit slightly cramped for adults) in the boot. 

Land Rover Defender interior

That boot may not be the biggest in the class, and its side-hinged tailgate can be a hindrance if you’re short on space behind the car when parked, but the Defender can still haul family-sized loads with little effort, while abundant storage areas are scattered around the interior. Meanwhile, the driver benefits from a towering seating position and great visibility; the Defender may be a sizeable chunk of car, but it’s surprisingly easy to drive along congested city streets. 

As with the choice of engine, sticking with entry-level S trim helps to keep the price from creeping too high and doesn’t leave you crying out for more kit. Plus, it still feels expensive, as well as robust and functional. In this guise, the Defender actually feels like good value, given that it’s the ultimate do-it-all premium SUV. 

For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here

See all of our 2026 Car of the Year Awards winners >>

Car of the Year

Category winners

Small Car of the Year
Toyota Aygo X COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Small Electric Car of the Year
Renault 5 COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Small SUV of the Year
Volkswagen T-Roc COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Small Electric SUV of the Year
Kia EV3 COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Family Car of the Year
Honda Civic COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Family SUV of the Year
Kia Sportage COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Family Electric SUV of the Year
Smart #5 COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Premium SUV
Land Rover Defender COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Premium electric SUV
BMW iX3 COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Plug-in Hybrid of the Year
MG HS COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Executive Car of the Year
Tesla Model 3 COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Luxury Car of the Year
BMW X7 COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Estate Car of the Year
Skoda Superb Estate COTY Awards hero pic with logo
MPV of the Year
Kia PV5 COTY Awards hero pic with logo
7-seat SUV
Hyundai Santa Fe COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Coupé
BMW 4 Series Coupe COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Convertible
Mercedes CLE Cabriolet COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Performance Car of the Year
BMW M3 Touring COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Sports Car of the Year
Porsche 911 T COTY Awards hero pic with logo