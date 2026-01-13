Car of the Year Awards 2026: Premium SUV of the Year
Premium SUVs must ooze upmarket charm, while providing excellent and grown-up driving manners. The best need to combine this with great tech housed in a smart interior...
Land Rover Defender 110 D250 S
Whether you're talking about the distribution of your time and energy between work and personal activities, or your diet, or tightrope walking, balance is important. Especially when tightrope walking, you’d imagine. It’s something that Land Rover has been adept at finding ever since it first came up with the Range Rover, combining the seemingly disparate goals of outstanding off-road ability with the trappings of an upmarket SUV. But of all its current models, the one with the greatest equilibrium is the Land Rover Defender 110.
Some people might argue that the latest incarnation of the Defender isn’t quite as talented over the most arduous of terrain as its utilitarian forebear. However, it’s still very much at home in the rough stuff – and, with the aid of modern electronics and an automatic gearbox, much easier to drive than the old model.
Few owners will ever push their Defender to the limit off road, but all of them will greatly appreciate the massive gains made by today’s iteration when it comes to on-road driving manners, comfort and refinement. Adding air suspension (a worthwhile option) gives the Defender a smoother ride and more composed handling than the standard car, making it a comfortable companion over any surface. True, that doesn’t mean it’s quite on the same level as the most luxurious SUVs, but it’s more absorbent than the BMW X3 and Mercedes GLC.
While there are a couple of diesels, a plug-in hybrid and a monstrous petrol V8 to choose from, our preferred engine option is the lower-powered diesel. Not only is the D250 the most affordable version, but the 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine is also strong and smooth; it suits the Defender well, even if it could be less thirsty.
The Defender’s blocky shape yields a hugely practical interior, with acres of space for five tall adults to travel in comfort. If you need to carry more passengers, you can specify our favourite Defender with an extra ‘jump seat’ between the front pair, or as a seven-seater with an additional row (albeit slightly cramped for adults) in the boot.
That boot may not be the biggest in the class, and its side-hinged tailgate can be a hindrance if you’re short on space behind the car when parked, but the Defender can still haul family-sized loads with little effort, while abundant storage areas are scattered around the interior. Meanwhile, the driver benefits from a towering seating position and great visibility; the Defender may be a sizeable chunk of car, but it’s surprisingly easy to drive along congested city streets.
As with the choice of engine, sticking with entry-level S trim helps to keep the price from creeping too high and doesn’t leave you crying out for more kit. Plus, it still feels expensive, as well as robust and functional. In this guise, the Defender actually feels like good value, given that it’s the ultimate do-it-all premium SUV.
