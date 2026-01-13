Whether you're talking about the distribution of your time and energy between work and personal activities, or your diet, or tightrope walking, balance is important. Especially when tightrope walking, you’d imagine. It’s something that Land Rover has been adept at finding ever since it first came up with the Range Rover, combining the seemingly disparate goals of outstanding off-road ability with the trappings of an upmarket SUV. But of all its current models, the one with the greatest equilibrium is the Land Rover Defender 110.

Some people might argue that the latest incarnation of the Defender isn’t quite as talented over the most arduous of terrain as its utilitarian forebear. However, it’s still very much at home in the rough stuff – and, with the aid of modern electronics and an automatic gearbox, much easier to drive than the old model.