From Socrates to Einstein, the world’s great thinkers have always opined on the need to question everything, and it’s a lesson that BMW has taken to heart with its new iX3.

The looks, the battery, the brakes, the infotainment system… pretty much everywhere you look, BMW has had a complete rethink, with the resulting car essentially a template for the Bavarian brand’s next generation of models. So, it’s just as well it’s good. Damned good.

For starters, the single version available right now – the BMW iX3 50 xDrive – can officially travel for up to 500 miles between charges (or 492 miles in our preferred M Sport trim). That’s farther than any other electric vehicle (EV) on sale today can manage, and gives the iX3 a buffer of around 100 miles over key rivals such as the Audi Q6 e-tron and Tesla Model Y.