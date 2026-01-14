Car of the Year Awards 2026: Coupé of the Year
A good coupé isn’t just about style. The trick if it’s to be among the class leaders is that it must feel on point whether you’re enjoying a great road or enduring a terrible commute...
BMW 4 Series 420i M Sport
Everything in moderation. It’s a great mantra to live by, because all of our greatest pleasures can eventually lead to ruin and heartbreak if you take them too far. It’s almost as if our favourite version of the BMW 4 Series Coupé was conceived with this wisdom in mind.
You can, if you choose, buy the 4 Series in rip-snorting, 523bhp M4 guise, and that version serves up the kind of adrenaline that could revive a felled rhino. But not everyone has the thick end of £100,000 to spare, and nor can they spend their weekends on a racetrack – which is where you need to be to really exploit what the M4 can do.
One of the great things about the 4 Series, though, is that even the entry-level 420i gives you a strong taste of the M4’s magic and makes it accessible to anyone who gets behind the wheel – not just fearless track day addicts.
You’ll immediately find yourself right at the centre of the action, more involved in the process of driving than you’d be in a Mercedes CLE Coupé; there’s more precision and feel through the steering, and a greater sense of balance when cornering
In these days of ultra-rapid electric cars, the 420i’s 181bhp doesn’t sound like a lot, but you’d never call it slow. It scampers from 0-62mph in 7.5sec, and the 2.0-litre petrol engine is smooth and responsive in everyday driving. With the eight-speed automatic gearbox shifting rapidly and almost imperceptibly when you work it hard (which this engine relishes), you’re always in the right gear at the right time.
There’s luxury on offer in the 4 Series, too, courtesy of its 3 Series executive car roots. They share a lot of interior parts and surround occupants with first-rate materials. The dashboard may look less glitzy than the CLE’s, but it has more of a sense of solidity. In addition, the feature-packed infotainment system includes BMW’s brilliant rotary controller between the front seats; it’s easy to use by feel when you’re on the move, cutting down on driver distraction.
Despite having fewer doors than the 3 Series, the 4 Series Coupé is a very usable everyday car. It’s roomy up front and a couple of adults can fit in the back without too much of a struggle, plus the boot is a decent size. There’s also a five-door Gran Coupé version, but the two-door is cheaper and slightly sharper to drive.
The 4 Series is even more complete if you specify adaptive suspension – a £450 option – because softening it off gives a smoother ride. You might also want to consider the Comfort Pack. For £1295, it adds adjustable lumbar support for the front seats (your back will thank you for this at the end of a long trip), together with keyless entry (with the facility to use your smartphone as a key), an electric bootlid and a wireless charging pad for your phone. Thus equipped, the 4 Series is the best coupé, and one that indulges and excites without giving your wallet a heart attack.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here