Everything in moderation. It’s a great mantra to live by, because all of our greatest pleasures can eventually lead to ruin and heartbreak if you take them too far. It’s almost as if our favourite version of the BMW 4 Series Coupé was conceived with this wisdom in mind.

You can, if you choose, buy the 4 Series in rip-snorting, 523bhp M4 guise, and that version serves up the kind of adrenaline that could revive a felled rhino. But not everyone has the thick end of £100,000 to spare, and nor can they spend their weekends on a racetrack – which is where you need to be to really exploit what the M4 can do.