Sometimes companies get their products right at the very first attempt: Apple’s iPhone, the Swiss Army knife from the firm that would become Victorinox. And you can add the Kia PV5 to that list, because the brand’s first electric MPV is a brilliant one.

The PV5 is based on clever underpinnings that allow it to be made in a variety of shapes and sizes. While a van version is available, it’s the Passenger model we’re interested in here. It’s currently available only as a five-seater, although a seven-seater is coming.

If an MPV does nothing else, it must provide huge space for passengers – and the PV5 does this, and then some. There’s masses of space up front, and rear seat passengers will enjoy limo-like leg room. It’ll accommodate three abreast easily, too, because the interior is wide and the floor is flat.