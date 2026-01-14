You're lying on the beach, gently glistening with suntan lotion. The sun’s doing some of its best work in ages, and your mind is empty of everything aside from the glorious hovering sensation of perfect relaxation. Then, all of a sudden, a strong breeze kicks up. Your hair blows in your eyes, your cooling drink is upset and the sheen on your skin becomes a sand magnet. Wind ruins everything. Unless you’re in a Mercedes CLE Cabriolet, that is.

People speak of ‘wind in the hair’ motoring as if it’s a good thing, but you really have to be in the mood for it. In the convertible relative of the Mercedes E-Class, you can capture the sun without being caught in a gale, thanks to the brand’s Aircap system, which turns draught exclusion into an art form. It comprises a pair of wind deflectors that rise from the top of the windscreen and just behind the rear seats, and together they create a bubble of calm while the wind rushes past – even at motorway speeds. No other car leaves you more unruffled when the roof is down, and the CLE does a lot more to please sunseekers, too.