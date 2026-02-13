The new variant receives the same 292bhp rear-mounted motor as the entry-level RWD model, with the ability to complete a 0-60mph sprint in 6.9sec.

The new Long Range RWD is priced from £44,990, which is around £4000 cheaper than the model it replaces. To keep those prices low, Tesla has made some changes to the design, including the removal of the light bars at the front and rear in favour of a split-headlight design. There’s also no panoramic sunroof, and cloth replaces faux leather on the seats inside.

While higher trim levels receive a nine-speaker sound system and a rear touchscreen, entry-level models get seven speakers and just the one touchscreen up front. The steering wheel is also manually-adjustable instead of electrically.

At £44,990, the new Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD is cheaper to buy than an entry-level Kia EV6, but it's more expensive than a Skoda Enyaq SE L 85.



Tesla also unveiled the stripped-back Model 3 Standard earlier this year, so we can expect that a Long Range variant of that car is on the way.