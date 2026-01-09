The Model 3 Standard receives the same 15.4in infotainment touchscreen as other variants, as well as a panoramic glass roof, power-adjustable and heated front seats, two wireless phone chargers and a powered tailgate, plus 594 litres of boot space. A ‘frunk’ space under the bonnet adds 88 litres of storage.

UK deliveries of the Model 3 Standard will start at the end of next month. Prices start at £37,990, significantly undercutting rivals like the BMW i4, BYD Seal and Polestar 2.

The American firm also announced the launch of the Tesla Model Y Standard last year, with first deliveries due to start around the same time as the equivalent Model 3.

