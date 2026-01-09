New Tesla Model 3 Standard cuts starting price to £38k
New entry-level Model 3 lands with keen pricing and lower insurance costs...
On sale February Price from £37,990
Tesla has unveiled a new entry-level variant of its big-selling executive car. The Tesla Model 3 Standard will replace the current Rear Wheel Drive entry point to the range, and it’ll undercut the outgoing variant in price by £2000.
In order to slash the starting price, Tesla has removed some of the more premium features from the old RWD variant, such as swapping some of its faux-leather upholstery for cloth, forgoing a subwoofer and AM and FM tuners for the sound system, and removing the rear touchscreen.
Performance has been tweaked slightly, with the Model 3 Standard taking 6.2sec to race to 60mph – some 0.4sec slower than the outgoing variant. The top speed has also been capped to 110mph instead of the previous 125mph. These changes have been made to ensure the Model 3 Standard qualifies for the lowest insurance group of any Tesla (32).
No battery capacity has been confirmed, but the Model 3 Standard is officially capable of travelling 332 miles on a single charge, suggesting that its key components remain unchanged from the RWD model.
The Model 3 Standard receives the same 15.4in infotainment touchscreen as other variants, as well as a panoramic glass roof, power-adjustable and heated front seats, two wireless phone chargers and a powered tailgate, plus 594 litres of boot space. A ‘frunk’ space under the bonnet adds 88 litres of storage.
UK deliveries of the Model 3 Standard will start at the end of next month. Prices start at £37,990, significantly undercutting rivals like the BMW i4, BYD Seal and Polestar 2.
The American firm also announced the launch of the Tesla Model Y Standard last year, with first deliveries due to start around the same time as the equivalent Model 3.
