Car insurance groups: new vehicle risk ratings explained

P - this means the rating is considered provisional because there wasn’t enough information available when the model was launched.

D - this means the security features don’t meet the required standard, so the car’s insurance group has been increased by one.

U - this denotes that the level of security on the car is unacceptably low. Cars with this rating can still be insured, but they may require a security upgrade before insurance is provided.

G - this denotes that a car is an import and can’t be given a rating because it hasn’t been built for the UK market.

What is the vehicle risk rating

Insurance group ratings are being phased out and replaced with five insurability assessments that will give insurers a more comprehensive idea of the risk posed by each vehicle.

The five assessment areas are:

Performance - as before, this area takes into account the acceleration, top speed and new list price of the vehicle. It now also considers the type of engine or motor a vehicle has and how that impacts its insurance risk.

Damageability - here the consideration is how the design of a vehicle, and the materials and construction used in it, influence the severity of damage to it and how much it will cost to repair.

Repairability - this assesses how well the car maker has implemented a repair strategy for the vehicle. It considers the cost and availability of parts and how easy it is to repair areas on the car that are often damaged in accidents.

Safety - this area involves in-depth analysis of active and passive safety systems, including the crash avoidance systems that are fitted to a car, along with other relevant attributes, such as kerb weight, in order to provide an overview of the vehicle’s active safety profile.