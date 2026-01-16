Alongside the debut of its shiny new Volvo EX60 electric SUV, Volvo has also launched this Cross Country version that’s primed for light off-road duties and certainly isn’t intended to be, well, shiny.

As such, the Cross Country sports a little extra body armour than standard versions of the electric SUV: wider wheel arches, thicker cladding and stainless steel protective skid plates, all contributing to a more robust look. You’ll also spot a couple of model-specific badges dotted around the exterior.