Volvo EX60 Cross Country offers 502bhp and go-anywhere ability
With a raised suspension and lots of extra body protection, ‘soft’ off-roading should be a breeze in the EX60 Cross Country...
Alongside the debut of its shiny new Volvo EX60 electric SUV, Volvo has also launched this Cross Country version that’s primed for light off-road duties and certainly isn’t intended to be, well, shiny.
As such, the Cross Country sports a little extra body armour than standard versions of the electric SUV: wider wheel arches, thicker cladding and stainless steel protective skid plates, all contributing to a more robust look. You’ll also spot a couple of model-specific badges dotted around the exterior.
Based on the mid-spec ‘P10’ trim, the Cross Country gets a dual-motor setup which develops 502bhp, gets from 0-62mph in 4.6secs and tops out at 111mph. In unison with a four-wheel drive system, you should have no issues getting through a small ford, summit a mini mountain or simply get across the A406 at rush hour.
The battery is a 91kWh (usable) pack that can travel up to 410 miles between charges. When you do eventually stop, the EX60 can regain 211 of those miles in just 10 minutes – or go from 10 to 80% in 19 minutes – thanks to a maximum DC charge speed of 370kW. That puts it among the fastest charging electric cars on sale.
What’s more, the Cross Country naturally sits 20mm higher than the original so it’s better suited off the beaten track; think higher departure angles for climbing slopes, deeper wading depths and so on. The air suspension can then lift the body by another 20mm to improve comfort as and when needed, or automatically adjust itself to reduce drag and improve efficiency. Clever stuff, we know.
The Cross Country is expected to go on sale alongside the standard EX60 in the next few months, and, judging by Volvo’s pricing structure for the EX30 and EX30 Cross Country, this bigger sibling should linger around the £70k bracket.
Read more: Best 4x4s for off-roading 2026
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here