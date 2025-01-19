NEW REVIEWS:

Home
Slideshow
What Car? Awards 2025 winners: The Best cars you can buy today
slideshow

What Car? Awards 2025 winners: The Best cars you can buy today

Being named a What Car? Car of the Year is one of the highest honours a new model can receive. Take a look at all the winners in 2025...

Author Avatar
by
Steve Huntingford
Updated19 January 2025
The What Car? Car of the Year Awards have been held every year since 1978.
WC? COTY 2025
Renault Clio front right driving
Toyota Corolla front right driving
Mercedes-AMG A45 S left driving
Lexus LBX front cornering
Kia Sportage front right driving
Renault 5 front left cornering UK
Kia EV3 front right driving
MG HS front driving
MINI Countryman: 8 big things to love
Tesla Model 3 front right driving
Volkswagen Passat Estate front driving
Hyundai Santa Fe front right static
Volkswagen Passat rigid barrier crash test
BMW X7 front driving off road
Skoda Elroq front left driving
BMW 4 Series Convertible front cornering
Porsche Cayenne Coupé front left driving
Orange Hyundai Ioniq 5 N front right driving
Sports Car of the Year - Porsche 718 Cayman GTS
BMW M3 Touring front cornering
Car of the Year Awards 2025 winner - Renault 5
Renault 5 interior dashboard
Image 1 of 23

The winners of the awards - the 48th - for 2025 were announced at a glitzy event at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel on Thursday evening.

They are the culmination of 12 months of testing, during which we’ve driven hundreds of new or updated models, both on UK roads and at our private test track. Each category features not only a winner but also some alternatives that you might want to consider.

Let’s see all the category winners, culminating in the overall winner – the car we think is the best new model introduced in the past 12 months:

News and advice
Renault 5 front three quarter static
Awards

Car of the Year Awards 2025: Overall winner

Porsche Cayenne GTS front driving
Awards

Car of the Year Awards 2025: Sports Car of the Year

Mazda MX-5 front driving
Awards

Car of the Year Awards 2025: Best sports car for value

Aston Martin Vanquish front cornering
Awards

Car of the Year Awards 2025: Best sports car money no object

BMW M3 Touring front driving
Awards

Car of the Year Awards 2025: Performance Car of the Year

BMW M240i front driving
Awards

Car of the Year Awards 2025: Best performance car for value

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2025

IPSOIMPACTREPORT