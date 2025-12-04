The best electric company cars you can get in the UK

If you're a company car driver, then it quite literally pays to choose an electric vehicle. That's because such cars attract far less Benefit-in-Kind (BIK) tax than a petrol, diesel, hybrid or plug-in hybrid model.

Indeed, with the rate for electric cars currently set at just 3% (and due to rise to 4% in the 2026-2027 tax year) choosing one could lead to a big reduction in your running costs – especially if you can charge it up at home or at work. So, if you decide that an electric car can work for you, which one should you choose?

That's where our expert road testers come in, because they've done the hard work for you and driven thousands of miles behind the wheel of every new electric car on sale today. They've driven them both on public roads, and back-to-back against key rivals at our private test track, and loaded them full of people and luggage to see how easy they are to live with.

The result of that testing is the list you see here, where we've named the 10 best electric company car choices you can buy. If any of the cars you see here take your fancy, then you can read more about them in our in-depth reviews.

For each car model, we've also given the BIK tax figures for 20% and 40% taxpayers, so you can see how much each will cost you.

