Renault 5 and 4 to receive full £3750 EV grant
Renault 5 and 4 to receive full £3750 EV grant

Alpine confirms the R5-related A290 will also be eligible for Electric Car Grant, too...

Renault 4, Renault 5, Alpine A290 front static
Stuart Milne
Updated03 December 2025
The Renault 4, and Renault 5 – What Car? reigning Car of the Year – plus its sporty Alpine A290 sibling will be eligible for the full £3750 Electric Car Grant.

All versions of the Renault 4 will receive the full grant, however, only the Renault 5 fitted with the larger 52kWh battery sourced from the firm’s gigafactory in Douai, France, will be eligible. Models with the smaller 40kWh battery are eligible for the lower £1500 grant.

It means that after the grant is applied, the 52kWh Renault 5 from £21,495 - the same as the 40kWh version - while the Renault 4 costs from £23,445. The Alpine A290 starts at £30,245.

To make it easier to determine the origins of the battery, eligible Renaults with batteries produced in Douai carry a ‘+’ designation. Models which are part of the Electric Car Grant (ECG) must meet certain environmental criteria, standards which Renault’s Douai gigafactory is committed to.

Renault 4, Renault 5 front static

‘Plus’ models also receive a number of upgrades, with the Renault 5 Techno+ featuring a contrasting black roof and Iconic+ and Roland Garros+ versions coming with a Harman Kardon stereo.

Similarly the Renault 4 Evolution+ receives a new 18in alloy wheel design, Techno+ versions get a contrasting black roof and Iconic+ cars feature Harman Kardon audio.

The Alpine A290 range receives the same ‘plus’ designation. GT+, GT Performance+ and GTS+ versions come with more aggressive regenerative braking which supports one-pedal driving, plus the option of a two-tone colour scheme as standard. 

Two new Atelier Alpine packages are available from the firm’s customisation service. Additionally, the Tricolore Design pack includes blue accents and French flags, while the Signature Tricolore pack brings intelligent cruise control, hands-free parking, blind spot monitoring and reverse parking monitoring.

Version

On the road price

Price inc. ECG

Renault 4+ Evolution+

£27,195

£23,445

Renault 4+ Techno+

£29,695

£25,945

Renault 4+ Iconic+

£31,695

£27,945

Renault 5+ Evolution

£22,995

£21,495

Renault 5+ Techno+

£27,695

£23,945

Renault 5+ Iconic five+

£29,695

£25,945

Renault 5+ Roland Garros+

£30,695

£26,945

Alpine A290 GT+

£33,995

£30,245

Alpine A290 GT Performance+

£36,495

£32,745

Alpine A290 GTS+

£37,995

£34,245

