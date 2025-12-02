Renault 5 and 4 to receive full £3750 EV grant

The Renault 4, and Renault 5 – What Car? reigning Car of the Year – plus its sporty Alpine A290 sibling will be eligible for the full £3750 Electric Car Grant.

All versions of the Renault 4 will receive the full grant, however, only the Renault 5 fitted with the larger 52kWh battery sourced from the firm’s gigafactory in Douai, France, will be eligible. Models with the smaller 40kWh battery are eligible for the lower £1500 grant.

It means that after the grant is applied, the 52kWh Renault 5 from £21,495 - the same as the 40kWh version - while the Renault 4 costs from £23,445. The Alpine A290 starts at £30,245.