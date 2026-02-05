Why the smart #5 is our Family Electric SUV of the year

Need a rapid turnaround at the charging point? No problem, because the Pro+ can accept charge at 400kW, so a 10-80% ‘fill’ can take just 18 minutes. So if you need to stretch your legs, you’ll need to do so at jogging pace.

However, our chosen award-winner is the Pro+ version, which has a 94kWh (usable capacity) battery, and consequently a range of up to 366 miles.

Superb comfort

One of the main things that families tend to prioritise in their car is being comfortable. Comfort means relaxation, comfort means feeling like you’re in the lap of luxury, and comfort means that none of the kids gets car sick on the move. And that’s why comfort is front and centre in the way the Smart #5 drives.

The suspension is truly supple, and easily deals with road surfaces that are more than a little worse for wear. As What Car?’s testers say: “The #5 has quite a soft suspension set-up, which makes the ride impressively cushy most of the time. It’ll breeze you over speed bumps in town, and dismiss the vast majority of ruts and ridges with minimal disturbance. Even cruel potholes aren’t wince-inducing.”

That comfort continues in the way the Smart #5 insulates you from noise. “There’s very little suspension noise or motor whine, and not a lot of wind or road noise at motorway speeds, either,” says What Car?’s road test team.

And that feeling of comfort is prevalent even for the driver, because the steering is light enough to take all the effort out of parking. What Car? says: “It’s easy to drive, which is all most people looking for a family electric SUV will care about.”