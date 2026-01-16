We all know that we must not touch our phones when we are driving – it's a given. However, modern smartphones offer far more than just the ability to keep in touch. One of the most popular uses in the car is for satellite navigation, with the likes of Apple Maps, Google Maps and Waze brilliant at plotting the quickest route and avoiding traffic jams.

For this to be useful, the phone needs to be mounted securely in clear view of the driver, yet not interrupt their view of the road ahead – not only is this obvious but also an offence. It must hold the phone steady so you can see instructions presented to you, and be easy to attach and remove your phone quickly and easily when safe and legal to do so.

And because of the power-hungry nature of sat-nav apps, many car phone holders will allow you to charge your phone while in use, too.