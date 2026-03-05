The most reliable electric cars - and the least

What Car? Reliability Survey: Most and least reliable electric cars

With many new models and brands entering the electric car class, this is one of the most exciting sectors of the new car market.

This year the What Car? Reliability Survey gathered data on 34 pure electric models - the 18 reported on in this story and a further 34 in the electric SUV category. While the used Mini Electric tops this chart, the Tesla Model Y gains the highest socre in the electric SUV reliability chart, and it is the highest scoring pure electric model overall.

When it comes to reliability, electric cars are mid-league; those in this chart scored 90.7% last year and 87.7% this year. Electric SUVs are a bit more robust, with a rating of 89.3% this year.

The most common faults with electric models aren't related to their electric motors or EV battery packs, they're electrical niggles that also affect hybrid and petrol versions of the same, or similar, models.

