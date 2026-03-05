Tell us how reliable your car has been and you could win a prize >>

The most reliable electric cars - and the least
The most reliable electric cars - and the least

In our annual Reliability Survey, we ask readers to rate the dependability of cars aged up to five years old. Here we list the most and least reliable electric cars in the UK...

Claire Evans
Published05 March 2026
What Car? Reliability Survey: Most and least reliable electric cars
Most-reliable-electric-cars-header-2024-BMW-i4-and-Cupra-Born
Polestar 2 front driving
Tesla Model 3 electric executive car front cornering
MG 5 EV used electric estate car front
Cupra Born front cornering
BMW i3 2018 front cornering
Best small electric car for value - Volkswagen e-Up
Renault Megane E-Tech front left driving
bmw i4 tracking
Nissan Leaf 2022 front
Mini Electric 2022 front
Porsche Taycan used electric performance car front
Vauxhall Corsa Electric front right driving
MG 4 front cornering
With many new models and brands entering the electric car class, this is one of the most exciting sectors of the new car market.

This year the What Car? Reliability Survey gathered data on 34 pure electric models - the 18 reported on in this story and a further 34 in the electric SUV category. While the used Mini Electric tops this chart, the Tesla Model Y gains the highest socre in the electric SUV reliability chart, and it is the highest scoring pure electric model overall.

When it comes to reliability, electric cars are mid-league; those in this chart scored 90.7% last year and 87.7% this year. Electric SUVs are a bit more robust, with a rating of 89.3% this year. 

The most common faults with electric models aren't related to their electric motors or EV battery packs, they're electrical niggles that also affect hybrid and petrol versions of the same, or similar, models. 

