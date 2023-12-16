Most common car scams and how to avoid them

What is it? Online scammers set up fake car sales websites for dealerships that don’t exist, and populate them with extremely cheap cars to lure buyers into paying for cars thinking they’re getting a bargain.

How does it work? Criminals create car sales portals, often with names that are similar to genuine used car dealerships, and fill them with photos and information of real cars that are for sale elsewhere, offering them at big discounts, sometimes half the price they would usually cost.

When buyers phone or email to get more information about the vehicles, they are encouraged to pay for them in advance of seeing them to secure the deal. The criminals promise to deliver the car once payment has been made, but the cars are not delivered and once the fake dealer has the money, he becomes uncontactable.

What Car? And Car Dealer Magazine found one fake dealership in Scotland that had 79 vehicles for sale. It advertised them to buyers in the south of England, knowing that few would travel hundreds of miles to view cars, and would be tempted to pay online and then be duped.

How to avoid being scammed The old adage that if a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is, is appropriate here. If cars are being advertised for far less than the going rate, be wary, and investigate the seller before getting involved with them. Only pay a small holding deposit up front, and whenever possible make sure you see the car in the flesh before you pay in full. If you are interested in a vehicle, but not sure about the legitimacy of the seller, ask them to send you a photograph of the car's V5 registration document as proof they have the vehicle and are entitled to sell it. It’s also worth checking for online reviews of the company to see if any mention scams.