Pod Drive explained: Your 4-step guide to this new home EV charging subscription
Meet the all-inclusive home charging package that helps you save money and gives total peace of mind...
Making the switch to electric driving should feel exciting – not overwhelming. But for many, home charging can still act as a barrier. High installation costs, confusing energy tariffs, and a dizzying number of options can quickly sap the spark out of getting your first electric car.
That’s where Pod Drive is changing the game.
This new, all-inclusive home charging subscription from Pod bundles everything you need to power your EV at home into one simple, affordable monthly payment – including an award-winning Pod Point smart charger, a 48-hour repair or replace promise, a comprehensive warranty and 7500 miles of driving paid for every year, all for just £40 a month and a one-off £99 set-up fee.
Intrigued? Watch the video above and read on to find out how it works.
And now, Pod is offering customers the opportunity to pay nothing upfront on a new Pod Drive subscription until 31 March. Click here to find out more.
Step #1: Installation
It all starts with the installation – and with Pod Drive, the process couldn’t be easier.
You’ll begin by paying the one-off £99 set-up fee (unless you take advantage of Pod’s zero-upfront-cost offer, ending 31 March), before completing a short survey of your house, which involves taking some pictures of the exterior of the building and the area where you intend to park your vehicle.
In more than 90% of cases, installation is straightforward and covered entirely by the £99 set-up fee. On rare occasions, a small additional fee may be required if more extensive installation work is needed.
Shortly after completing the survey, one of Pod’s friendly Which?-accredited engineers will arrive and install your new Pod Point smart charger. The whole process can take as little as two hours, depending on electricity cabling and your house’s Wi-Fi set-up.
Step #2: Get familiar with your new charger
Once your charger is in, the hardest bit is already done. But before you start smart charging and earning cash, it’s worth getting to know your new Pod Point smart charger. Once installed, Pod’s engineer will help you get set up on the Pod Home app (more on that in a moment) and show you exactly how it all works.
The charger uses Wi-Fi connectivity to communicate with your home network and manage your charging automatically. It charges fast, too, topping up your EV at up to 7.4kW. At that speed, the average mid-size EV would take around eight hours to fully charge. And for added convenience, its premium tethered design comes with a built-in 5.0-metre cable (to be increased to a 6.5-metre cable for Pod Drive customers in early 2026) so there’s no faffing about with leads: just plug straight in and go.
If you’ve got, or plan to get, solar panels, the smart charger is ready for that too, letting you make the most of your own renewable energy.
Pod’s Repair / Replace / Recharge guarantee makes life with your smart charger genuinely hassle-free. If an issue arises, Pod’s dedicated round-the-clock team should be able to resolve it over the phone. On the rare occasion that can’t happen, an engineer will be on site within 48 hours. If a repair isn’t possible, your charger will be replaced, and in the meantime, Pod will cover your public charging costs, so you’re not stranded – up to £50. This protection lasts for as long as you’re a Pod Drive customer, giving you worry-free charging for years to come.
Step #3: Get set up on the Pod Home app
Now that your charger is installed and you know your way around it, it’s time to see where the real magic happens: in the Pod Home app.
Designed to make charging your EV utterly effortless, the app puts all the control in your hands. Start by simply choosing a timeframe and the amount of charge you want – for example, 80% by 6am. Then, the app will do the rest, automatically taking advantage of the lowest energy costs available on your tariff. It’s smart, efficient, and keeps you fully informed every step of the way.
Managing multiple EVs is just as easy. Whether it’s a second car in the household or a guest’s EV, the app lets you connect and switch between vehicles in seconds. And if you ever need a quick shot of charge for an unexpected trip, the in-app ‘Boost’ function allows you to override smart charging*.
Step #4: Earning money back
Now to the main event: charging and earning. Plugging in regularly lets the clever smart charging technology behind Pod Drive to take full advantage of low-cost energy periods to top up your EV efficiently. Your energy comes from your usual supplier, so you pay as normal, while the smart charger does all the thinking.
The best part? Pod Drive literally pays you to drive. Every customer has an annual paid-for mileage allowance of 7500 miles. After every smart charge, you’ll earn cash until you reach your 7500-mile limit. At a standard rate of 2.3p per mile – calculated from the average EV efficiency and typical electricity costs – this can add up to around £172 per year. If you go over your allowance, no problem – you’ll still be able to charge as normal, you just won't earn any further cash.
So, a Pod Drive subscription really is a one-size-fits-all solution. It’s easy to fit, it’s even easier to operate, and it gets on with saving you money without demanding anything from you. If anything is going to make you charge towards an electric future, Pod Drive is it.
*Any charging using the ‘Boost’ function won’t earn cash.