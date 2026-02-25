Pod Drive explained: Your 4-step guide to this new home EV charging subscription

Making the switch to electric driving should feel exciting – not overwhelming. But for many, home charging can still act as a barrier. High installation costs, confusing energy tariffs, and a dizzying number of options can quickly sap the spark out of getting your first electric car.

That’s where Pod Drive is changing the game.

This new, all-inclusive home charging subscription from Pod bundles everything you need to power your EV at home into one simple, affordable monthly payment – including an award-winning Pod Point smart charger, a 48-hour repair or replace promise, a comprehensive warranty and 7500 miles of driving paid for every year, all for just £40 a month and a one-off £99 set-up fee.