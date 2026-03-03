Tell us how reliable your car has been and you could win a prize >>

Fastest-depreciating cars for less than £50,000
slideshow

Fastest-depreciating cars for less than £50,000

Even when you limit your budget to £50,000, some cars still drop their value like a stone – and these models are the worst offenders...

by Darren Moss
Published 03 March 2026
Fastest-depreciating cars for less than £50,000
Mercedes B-Class with 2025 depreciation graph
Mercedes B-Class front right driving
Mercedes B-Class interior dashboard
Honda e:Ny1 front cornering
Honda e:Ny1 test drive
Blue Peugeot e-208 front cornering
Peugeot e-208 interior dashboard
DS 4 front cornering
DS 4 dashboard
ORA Funky Cat front right tracking
ORA Funky Cat interior dashboard
Citroën ë-Berlingo front left driving
Citroën ë-Berlingo dashboard
Fiat 500e front cornering
Claire Evans driving Electric Fiat 500 Cabrio
Vauxhall Mokka Electric front right driving
Vauxhall Mokka Electric dashboard
Grey Vauxhall Corsa Electric front cornering
Vauxhall Corsa Electric interior dashboard
DS 3 E-Tense front cornering
DS 3 E-Tense interior dashboard
Image 1 of 21

If you've ever bought a car, new or used, then you'll have experienced depreciation – even if you weren't quite sure of what it was. Put simply, depreciation is the effect that driving, using or simply owning your car has on its value. And that's because with every minute and mile, almost every car loses a portion of its value.

That rate of depreciation affects how much of your money you'll be able to get back when you sell it on – so it's in your best interest to choose a model which keeps as much of its value as possible. If you've read our lists of the fastest and slowest-depreciating new cars, you'll see that there are some very expensive models at both ends of the depreciation scale, which is why in this story we're limiting our budget to £50,000.

We've used our resale data to reveal the models which lose the biggest percentage of their original value over a typical ownership period of three years and 36,000 miles. You'll see plenty of electric cars on this list, but also some combustion-engined cars. There's also a mix of premium and mass-market brands, and body styles.

While the cars listed here are the worst offenders for depreciation, we've also noted the slowest-depreciating cars for less than £50,000 in a separate story.

In each case we've highlighted the model which performs best in terms of depreciation, and you can find out more about the specific version we've noted, or the car's range as a whole, by following the links through to our in-depth reviews. You can also see how much you can expect to pay using our New Car Deals service.

*All prices correct at the time of writing

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

