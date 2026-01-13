The Government initially tried to offset the effects of the new pay-per-mile tax by raising the threshold at which EV owners pay the expensive car supplement, or “luxury car tax”, from £40,000 to £50,000. The OBR estimated this would stimulate EV sales by 130,000 – some way off the projected 440,000 losses from the eVED.

Philip Douglass, Vauxhall Electric Streets Director, welcomed the news of a reduced VAT rate for public charging. “The reduction of VAT in line with home charging would be a huge boost in tackling the cost barrier that stands in the way for many drivers wanting to switch to electric,” he said.

“Not only will this provide drivers with cheaper charging, but also allows more diverse and accessible options, especially those without a driveway.”

The RAC estimates that there are currently around 1.4 million EVs on UK roads, a figure which is set to rise in accordance with the Government’s ZEV Mandate, which states that electric car sales must account for 80% of the new car market by 2030.

According to research by the RAC Foundation, around 35% of British households don’t have access to off-street parking, leaving them to rely on the public charging network, which is much costlier. According to Zap-Map, EV drivers pay, on average, 54p/kWh (for slow/fast chargers) or 77p/kWh (for rapid/ultra-rapid chargers) when public charging their vehicle, while those who charge at home typically pay around 9p/kWh during off-peak times. Slashing the public charging VAT would mean huge savings for those without the ability to home charge.