Best used small SUVs (and one to avoid)

The Ford Puma was an instant success, earning our overall What Car? Car of the Year award and becoming one of the best-selling cars in Britain soon after its release.

The recipe is simply brilliant. You take the tried-and-tested Ford Fiesta as the basis, retain the class-leading, super-sharp driving experience and add a higher driving position and welcomed layer of practicality. You can fit six carry-on-sized suitcases in the Puma's main boot compartment and if you lift its 'false' boot floor, you’ll find a large well underneath that can swallow two more cases.

Used prices are very reasonable. Running costs are reasonable, too, thanks in part to its good fuel economy.

"Before I drove this car for the first time I had doubts if a small SUV could really be an entertaining drive, but take it from me the Puma is great fun.' - Mark Pearson, used cars editor

We found: 2022 Ford Puma 1.0T Ecoboost MHEV Titanium, 48,270 miles, £13,000

