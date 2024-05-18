Slowest-depreciating cars for less than £50,000

Model 2.0 TDI Life DSG List price £48,340 36k/3yr resale value £29,975 Price drop £18,365 Retained value 62.0%

The Volkswagen Multivan is the model that is worth the biggest proportion of its original price after three years and 36,000 miles; it’s as rock-solid an investment as sub-£50k new cars get.

It’s also the model to choose if your family trips usually require more than one car; the Multivan can seat seven people in comfort, with space left over for luggage.

Indeed, the Multivan beats all of its rivals for rear space, with the rearmost and middle rows being perfectly fine for adults, even over longer journeys. With all the seats in place, luggage has to be stacked in a shallow but tall boot, but you can remove the third row to turn the Multivan into, well, a van, if you choose. The 148bhp 2.0-litre diesel engine pulls strongly from low revs, and while its 0-62mph sprint time of 11.6sec isn’t especially fast, it feels quick enough.

Your passengers will thank you for not planting your foot too often, because the Multivan leans in corners more than smaller MPVs such as the Ford Galaxy and Volkswagen Touran. The ride is decent, though, and the steering is accurate and well weighted.

Read our full Volkswagen Multivan review