If you regularly cover more miles or want a bit of extra oomph to go with the Born’s sporty looks, it might be worth opting for the larger battery option. It can officially cover around 373 miles on a single charge, beating the MG4 Extended Range – but it’s worth bearing in mind that the Cupra offering will be more expensive than that rival.

Matched to a 228bhp motor in V1 and V2 guise, the 79kWh battery also comes with a Launch Control feature that provides you with a boost of acceleration.

If that power still isn’t enough for you, then consider the hot VZ variant. With 322bhp packed in its electric motor, the Born VZ can officially sprint from 0-62mph in 5.6sec. These performance figures are no different from the outgoing model, but what has changed is the official range. Despite its additional power, the Born VZ is expected to match the range of the V1 and V2 variants, with a figure in excess of 370 miles – a slight increase on the 366 miles of its predecessor.