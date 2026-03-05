The driver will be prompted to click onto a link and enter their bank details , with the messaging urging them to make a payment as soon as possible to avoid being fined for driving an untaxed car. However, while the website itself will look legitimate, the money sent and the driver’s payment details will be received by the criminal.

How not to be scammed

The DVLA states that it will never send emails or texts that ask you to confirm your personal details or payment information. If you receive a message purporting to be from the DVLA, ignore it and don’t click on any links it may have.

Fake emails that pretend to be from any Government department can be reported to the National Cyber Security Centre on report@phishing.gov.uk. The fake websites they link to can then be investigated and removed to help prevent anyone from falling victim to them.

Car tax subscription scam websites

Con artists often set up websites with names that are very similar to the official Government ones for car tax and other services. These websites may appear alongside genuine ones in online searches, so they’re easy to mistake. If you do click onto these sites, you might be asked to pay for services that, on the official website, are completely free of charge.

Some of these websites ask for your vehicle’s details and then, instead of letting you buy your car tax, sign you up to a monthly subscription for car information, costing as much as £10 per month.

How not to be scammed

If you want to do anything via the DVLA online, make sure you only use the official gov.uk website. The website for car tax is https://www.gov.uk/vehicle-tax. If you’re unsure whether a website is legitimate, check that the address ends in gov.uk.