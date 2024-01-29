Complete guide to ULEZ: expansion, maps, costs & criticisms

ULEZ expansion in 2023

Since its expansion on 29 August 2023, the ULEZ now covers the majority of land within the M25 (including Heathrow Airport). It stretches as far north as Enfield, east to Rainham, west to Uxbridge and south to Croydon, but some areas, such as Chigwell, Epsom and Watford, won’t be affected.

London isn’t the only British city to levy a fee to deter more polluting vehicles from using its roads. Eleven other clean air zones are already in operation around England and Scotland, with at least two more in the pipeline.

Because road transport is the biggest source of air pollution, the long-term aim of the Government is to minimise the number of polluting vehicles in towns and cities to improve the health of those living and working in them.

How much does driving into the ULEZ cost?

Since 2008, large diesel vehicles that don’t meet Euro 6 emissions standards have been charged a daily fee of £100 to enter the original LEZ.

Now, a daily fee of £12.50 is levied on all diesel cars that don’t meet Euro 6 exhaust emissions standards and petrols that don’t comply with Euro 4. As a guide, most diesel cars registered before September 2015 will have to pay the fee, along with petrols sold before January 2006.

However, there are some exceptions. If you’re unsure about whether your vehicle complies with the rules, you can use the dedicated TfL vehicle checker.

Payment can be made up to 90 days in advance, or up to midnight on the third day after you’ve driven in the zone. There are three payment options: pay online via tfl.gov.uk, use the TfL Pay to Drive in London app, or set up an Auto Pay account via TfL.

The ULEZ operates for 24 hours a day, every day of the year except Christmas Day, unlike the Congestion Charge zone, which doesn’t impose restrictions at night. The ULEZ fee applies in addition to the £15 Congestion Charge, so if you have an older car and want to drive it into Westminster during the day, you’ll have to pay a total of £27.50.