Is it possible to avoid paying company car tax in the UK?

However, there are downsides. The amount you’ll get will be roughly equivalent to the amount your company would have spent on a lease for a company car each month, but you’ll face higher income tax on the extra cash, which might limit how much you can spend.

Still, at least you won’t have to shell out money to HMRC in company car tax each month.

2. Jump into the pool car

There is a way to avoid both company car tax and paying extra income tax on your company car allowance, and that’s to avoid both. And the way to do so is simply to opt out of any company car interest whatsoever. However, to do that, your employer will need to run a pool car.

A pool car is one which is owned or leased by the company and is available for use by any authorised employee during the working day. So, you can jump in it in the morning, go about your daily visits, then return to the office and park it up.

The downside is that the car must never be used for private mileage, and must remain at your company’s premises overnight. You’ll have to get to and from the office at your own expense.

While that might work for someone who has good public transport links to and from their place of work, you’ll still face the problem of having to buy your own vehicle to get around at weekends and in the evenings.

3. Minimise tax instead

As we’ve seen, the way to avoid company car tax altogether is to not bother having a company car, but this can often bring more difficulties than is worthwhile. So, what do you do?

Well, perhaps the happy middle ground is to be found by choosing to have a company car, but being clever about how you do so by choosing a fleet car that will be cheap in monthly tax. For example, picking an electric company car cuts BIK tax, as does avoiding the options list.